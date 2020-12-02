Central Fire District accepts bid for living quarters

The Central Fire District Commissioners moved to accept the $173,700 bid from Bateman Hall with the understanding that there would be post-bid changes.
The commissioners originally refrained from accepting the bid in October as they believed they could shave off some costs from the project. After value engineering was completed, they believe they could shave off a little over $20,000, and possibly more in the future, from the $173,700.
Value Engineering looks at certain aspects of a project, like at the lighting fixtures, carpets and bathroom tiling, to see if it can be done cheaper.
After holding off on accepting the bid, Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated that the bid was much higher than he was expecting it to be and had hoped it’d be closer to $125,000.
“We know that the prices and costs of goods are higher right now,” Anderson said previously. “We just want to see where we can cut down.”
The commissioners also discussed Christmas bonuses for all personnel Nov. 12. Generally, CFD personnel received $75 in addition to a Christmas dinner. With the Christmas dinner cancelled, they’ll receive $100 each.
Melanie Sullivan has also left from working for CFD. Sullivan was completing secretarial work doing the minutes for their meetings, paying day-to-day bills and writing checks as Nile Hall served a mission.
“Melanie did a great a job and really has done a lot for us,” Anderson said. “We appreciate all the work she did and wish her the best as she moves onto bigger and better things in health care.”