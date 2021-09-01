The Central Fire District had their regular monthly meeting on Aug. 12, where they discussed the finalizing the budget, as well as old and new business in regards to fire engines, new hoses, and three story building codes.
Commissioner Jim Deuel opened the budget hearing for 2021-2022 at the start of the meeting. The adjusted budget to be levied will be $1,514,501, with the foregone money to be included at the amount of $59,331.
Public comment was opened, but there was no public input, so that portion of the meeting was closed.
According to the budget, followed by the proposed usage of Foregone monies, capital projects will be at $22,000 for additional turnouts, $151,769 extrication & equipment for engine #181. Maintenance and operations will be $14,000 for computer upgrades at all stations.
The commission then unanimously approved the budget.
Deuel stated they’ve been kind of worried about the fact that they know they’re going to need extra funds because of the growth that the community is experiencing. But they also have to stay within guidelines that are given by the state to not go over budget or purchase unnecessary equipment.
“All of the increase that we have taken, dollar wise, was covered by the growth,” sad Deuel. “We didn’t have to change our levy; it won’t cost individuals more money.”
Deuel mentioned they used some of the foregone money to buy some equipment that they needed.
“We are looking ahead because we anticipate, in this budget year, to be hiring some new, full-time people,” said Deuel. “We will leave it up to the chief. We are also looking into how we will weld into the budget an ambulance or two. Just a lot of things related to growth.”
Fire Chief Carl Anderson then brought up old business related to Ririe Engine 181.
According to Anderson, Engine 181 is currently being put together at the Pierce Plant in Braedenton, Florida. There is a custom chassis that has not yet arrived, but the box that goes around the front is being finished.
Anderson stated they ordered the truck around November 2020, and it takes about twelve to fourteen months to finish putting together a fire truck.
Anderson brought up new business surrounding Engine 151 to Lewisville and how it will go through maintenance in Hughes once a slot is opened. Maintenance is done as needed, according to NFDA suggestions that it be done regularly.
Generally speaking, Anderson stated it usually costs around $8,000 to $12,000 for the maintenance Engine 151 will be going through, but that cost happens once every five years. This comes out of the budget and they anticipate this cost.
The commission then unanimously approved the purchase of replacement fire hose that will be 1 and 3/4 inches to be replaced on four engines. The cost is not to exceed a total of $8,000.
Anderson stated it is per NFDA code that the hoses be replaced regularly in order to keep the rating down on homeowners insurance, according to the Insurance Survey Organization (ISO).
During the meeting, there was also discussion about realtors and developers interested in building three-story buildings in Rigby.
Anderson stated, any time someone starts building up, there has to be equipment necessary to fight fires up high.
“We currently don’t have a ladder track,” said Anderson. “So that is one of the items we are saving towards and looking into. The reason for that is fire is not something prevalent or that we see everyday, but we have to be prepared.”
Anderson mentioned he has spoke with the Jefferson County Commissioners about these developers and realtors who are interested in building taller buildings, and agree there has to be a code to make sure everyone is on the same page.
“We can ask for certain things with a fire code,” said Anderson. “Our thought is that the buildings be mandatorily sprinkled, have fire connections attached to the building so we can hook our hose up, and a fire closet that would have our equipment on each floor.”
According to Anderson, as far as his understanding goes, the city is waiting on him to set up requirements for three story buildings before the city gives permission to developers. Anderson mentioned he will adhere to International Fire Code and will apply their principles to the new code.