Central Fire District hires four new full-time employees

Fire Chief Carl Anderson announced that Central Fire District (CFD) in Rigby hired four new full-time employees, a first in CFD history, to keep up with the demand as the area grows.
According to Anderson at the CFD’s Commissioner’s Meeting on March 10, the call volume for the year of 2021 increased by 100 calls compared to 2020. Compared to 2016, the 2021 call volume increased by 433 calls.
The growth in the community, Anderson stated, is absolutely linked to the increasing call volume and the increasing need for new full-time employees.
Anderson stated that the four full-time employees will work mostly day-shifts at the fire station, starting their days at 9 a.m. and finishing at 6 in the evening.
“They’ll be four days on and four days off,” said Anderson. “Our part-timers and volunteers will work the night shifts.”
Bringing on new full-time employees does not signify that CFD plans to convert the fire station into a full-time facility, Anderson stated.
“We are growing,” said Anderson. “With the county growth we see, we probably won’t move toward a full-time station soon. Not in my lifetime.”
For now, according to Anderson, CFD is looking to continue utilizing volunteers and part-time employees. He mentioned that they want to hire more full-time employees in the future, but stated that he doesn’t know when that will be.
Full-time employees will be used in Rigby and wherever they are needed for various jobs at the fire stations in Lewisville, Menan, and Ririe.
“We’ll use them during the day, mostly,” Anderson said. “Or they’ll be available to cover shifts if a par-timer or volunteer has a schedule conflict or an emergency.”
According to Anderson, CFD doesn’t presently have a definitive number of full-time employees that they would like to hire. However, he stated that if the fire station were to acquire an ambulance then they would need at least nine full-time people.
Back in September, CFD approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners about possibly acquiring an ambulance to service the area. This request came as a response to inquiries from the public as to why Jefferson County residents were waiting so long for ambulances to arrive, as previously reported by The Jefferson Star.
As it stands, the county commissioners hold a contract with Idaho Falls, for the use of ambulance services in the county. However, according to Anderson, the commissioners asked Central Fire to put together a separate contract with Idaho Falls regarding ambulance services, requesting Idaho Falls cover this area only when the volume of calls for an ambulance exceeds CFD’s ability.
“I don’t see this happening real soon,” Anderson said. “I’ve been talking to manufacturer’s of ambulances, and if we were to order one now, it would be 18 months out.”
According to Anderson, since manufacturing for all types of big vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks is more than a year out, he doesn’t believe that ambulance services are something that CFD will be able to provide in the near future.
Anderson also mentioned that funding an ambulance for Central Fire is another issue. He stated that he has seen entities purchase ambulances with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. However, since the county’s calendar year begins in October, they are still a few months out on receiving new budget money, he stated.
“Maybe with next year’s budget we’d consider signing a contract,” Anderson said.