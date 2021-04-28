The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting April 8, discussing a variety of topics from the budget to lighting upgrades.
During a brief budget review, Nile Hall stated that they had spent 40.66% of the budget for the current fiscal year with 58% of the fiscal year completed. The budget spent includes the costs incurred during the completion of the living quarters in the Rigby station, according to the draft minutes.
Living quarters in the Rigby CFD station were completed in early March of 2021 and were put into the station as the county’s population continues to rise, calling for a more permanent presence in the station.
The completed living quarters will allow for volunteers to begin spending the night at the station while on call, which will improve response time.
According to the draft minutes from the April 8 meeting, a fridge, oven and microwave have been purchased for the station but that the beds and other furniture is currently in short supply. Options for furnishings are being researched but there are no other updates at this time.
CFD Chief Carl Anderson previously stated that as they look to their budget for the upcoming year, they would be analyzing the tax base and looking for grants available to assist with transitioning volunteer stations to full-time ones. He also stated they would look at hiring several full-time employees.
As of this current fiscal year though, more research still needs to be completed before a move to hire an entire full-time crew would be made and well as creating a full-time station.
“We’re going to start putting together the numbers and look at budgeting wages so we can grow with the community,” Anderson said previously.
Following updates on the furnishings for the station, the commission discussed lighting updates in Station 1, with two options in how to proceed. They could replace the insides of the original lighting fixtures in the station or completely change out the the lights with high bay lights.
According to the draft minutes, the commissioners approved to allocate up to $14,000 to either repair or replace the existing lights and allowing the Chiefs and Battalion Chiefs to make the final decision.