“We’ve already seen some fires this year,” Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said. “We’re expecting a drier than normal summer and we’re planning for fires.”
As the dry season moves into southeast Idaho, Anderson and the Central Fire District have begun preparations to handle any fire outbreaks in the district.
Teams have been doing refreshers on protocols, checking and ensuring gear is in good shape and working with fire prevention teams to go out and visit with community members and leaders to talk about ways to avoid creating unnecessary risks.
The Bureau of Land Management has teamed up with the Central Fire District to have a BLM team in the Menan Fire Station over the summer to assist in calls.
“Everyone is gearing up,” Anderson said.
With Menan and several other cities and groups cancelling Fourth of July celebrations, Anderson asks those celebrating on their own to exercise caution and good judgement in setting off fireworks.
Anderson stated for those purchasing fireworks to stay within the “safe and sane” guidelines. This includes fireworks that do not go higher than 20 ft. in the air.
Those shooting fireworks should prepare by having a bucket of water or a hose on hand as well as a shovel. Fireworks should not be shot if wind speed is over 15 mph.
Safe and sane fireworks include sparklers, cone fountains, wheels and whistle fireworks are considered “safe and sane.” Bottle and sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky fliers, display shells and aerial items are illegal to use in Idaho.
“Just make a plan,” Anderson said. “And remember that there are not fireworks allowed on federal BLM or Forest Service properties.”