The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a letter to Blaine County in regards to acquiring one of their ambulances for Jefferson County during their April 25 meeting.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson and Fire Commissioner Roger Anderson approached the commissioners with the proposal of a collaborative agreement between the county commissioners and Central Fire District to begin acquiring the necessities for an ambulance in Jefferson County.
According to Carl Anderson, the county is ultimately the entity in charge of Emergency Medical Services, and stated that a collaboration would be best suited for both the county and CFD because it is Central Fire who responds to the emergency calls.
Carl Anderson then informed the board of a ambulance in Blaine County, whom he had been in communication with, to hopefully purchase and begin meeting the necessary requirements to provide EMT services.
“Blaine County has a 2003 ambulance that, as of the middle of next month, they will no longer be using,” Carl Anderson said. “It’s been kept in good condition.”
The ambulance, according to Carl Anderson, is an old Basic Life Support (BLS) vehicle, which limits the services available, compared to what would be provided with a newer Advanced Life Support (ALS) vehicle. A BLS vehicle would allow for emergency transportation to a hospital, and provide limited services to support the life of the patient while in transit. ALS units are equipped with advanced technology and require a paramedic be onboard, as well as EMTs. He also stated that the majority of calls received in Jefferson County typically only require a BLS unit.
The letter approved and signed at the meeting was a letter of intent and consideration, according to Carl Anderson. He stated that the letter expresses that Blaine County consider Jefferson County as a possible purchaser of the vehicle. He also stated that the vehicle would be available to the county in the next month, if they decide to sell it to Jefferson County.
Carl Anderson also expressed that he would be looking into the available prices for purchasing an ALS vehicle sometime down the road. Previously CFD requested that the county allocate to them around $300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with which to purchase the new vehicle.
A similar discussion first took place in September, according to the Sep. 29, 2021 issue of The Jefferson Star in an article written by Madison Jimenez. In September, Carl Anderson suggested using ARPA money to fund a new ambulance for the county, due to the high volume of patron concerns he received and recorded in a letter to the commissioners.
In his letter, he listed the various concerns from patrons in Jefferson County about the rising cost of taking an ambulance from Idaho Falls, as well as concerns regarding how long it generally takes for an ambulance to arrive after calling 911.
In that article, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that he did not believe it would be a bad idea to use ARPA money for an ambulance.
The idea to acquire an ambulance for the county began circulating as early as 2019, according to an article of The Jefferson Star written by Nina Rydalch in December of 2019 regarding a study conducted by Brigham Young University — Idaho students.
In the study, according to Rydalch, BYU-I students ranked Jefferson County as the third-fastest growing county in the state. The study found that from 2000 to 2019, the county experienced 43 percent growth.
Aside from growth, the BYU-I study also found demographic evidence for ambulance services in the county. The students observed the aging structure of the growing number of elderly residents, most of whom would need to rely on the support of emergency services.
The Jefferson Star reported again in May of 2021 in an article by Samantha Vanderwalker that Jefferson County resident and doctor Marty Mangan approached the commissioners about the need for Emergency Medical Services in the county.
At that time, Hancock stated that the county was close to having the need for an ambulance, but not quite. Carl Anderson also stated at the time that delayed response time from Idaho Falls had never been a concern in the past.
However, according to County Commissioner Shayne Young, with Idaho Falls becoming busier, services to Jefferson County could start to be delayed.
In order to run and maintain an ambulance, Central Fire would need to hire three additional full-time employees. As of March of 2022, CFD currently has four full-time employees as well as their part-time and volunteer fire-fighters.
Carl Anderson stated on April 25 that in order to have an ambulance in the county, CFD would require seven full-time employees to operate and ensure the ambulance has a quick response time.
“There’s nothing wrong with the volunteers we have now,” Carl Anderson said. “It just takes longer for volunteers to be able to respond.”
County Commissioner Shayne Young raised a concern about the cost, not only to acquire the ambulances, but of providing the services themselves.
“It’s expensive,” Young said, also mentioning that it would be a large tax increase.
Roger Anderson provided a price list of services used in Idaho Falls. Carl then stated that if they were to move forward with this collaboration with the county’s approval, they would be adopting a similar billing system as Idaho Falls in order to cover some of the costs incurred.
There are several steps involved when hoping to provide Emergency Medical Services, according to Roger and Carl. CFD would need to find a billing agency, which according to Carl Anderson, all ambulance agencies have someone else do all their billing. They would also need to acquire ambulance licensing, and work on integrating with dispatch services.
Currently, according Hancock, Jefferson County residents rely on ambulance services from Idaho Falls. This annual contract between Idaho Falls and Jefferson county would not be discontinued when the ambulances are acquired. In fact, according to Carl Anderson, the contract would continue as a back up in the county.
“Our county is very large,” Carl Anderson said. “At times we have two or three or four ambulances in the county at a time. We would still need to have the contract as a back up.”
According to Roger Anderson, due to growth in both Jefferson and Bonneville Counties, there may come a day where someone calls for an ambulance and there won’t be any available. This is a scenario CFD hopes to prevent.
“It’s the expectation in Jefferson County that if you call 911, someone will be coming to help you,” Roger Anderson said. “Eventually, we’re going to need an ambulance district in this area.”
Young stated that moving forward on this plan is necessary, due to the growth seen in the county. Roger Clark mentioned that it would be slow process, but it can be done one bite at a time.
According to Carl Anderson, the first step will be to acquire the BLS unit from Blaine County. He told Hancock that he would work to get cost information on ordering a new ambulance unit, likely an ALS unit, in order to move forward and use the ARPA funds. Once ordered, the ambulance would likely be up to 18 months out before it’s manufacture is completed. He also stated that CFD will wait to hire the additional three full-time employees until after the county’s fiscal year renews in October.