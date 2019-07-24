As more and more emergency calls come in, the Central Fire District Board of Commissioners is looking at increasing the district’s budget by a higher percentage this year than in past years, while at the same time trying to mitigate the burden on taxpayers.
Nile Hall, who helps with the budget for the district, said the district’s tax levy has decreased by 27% over the past six years because the district has not been taking as much money as it could.
The district could increase its budget by up to 3% each year, but Central Fire Commissioner Jim Deuel said the district has not taken that full increase for some time.
“When you do that, what you do is basically leave money on the table, money you could have taken, but you didn’t,” Deuel said.
During the commissioners’ meeting July 11, commissioners discussed the possibility of taking some of that money from past years, "forgone money," off the table. The state allows departments to use money if they have a specific need for it. Deuel said Central Fire is in need of more money as the workload increases. He said more paid positions may be added, for example.
However, Deuel said the commissioners will not take the forgone money this year. He said once commissioners realized taking the money would be “an extra burden on the taxpayers,” they decided they probably would not take it.
“There’s no fund of money sitting out there waiting,” he said. “It’s just money the taxpayer hasn’t been asked for.”
Hall said it is possible the district could take that money in the future if there is a need for it. Additionally, Deuel said the district likely will not leave money on the table in the future as the population and need for emergency services continue to grow.
“We don’t want to leave a lot of that (money) laying there, because we know we’re going to need some extra money,” Deuel said. “But we don’t want to increase the levy.”
Hall said increasing Central Fire’s budget by 3% should not increase the levy rate. He said the amount of levy money is tied to property values, and with property values going up and the tax base growing, money from property taxes will likely increase significantly. However, he said that is based on his estimates of property value increases, since the district does not currently have those numbers.
“I anticipate that it will be up substantially because everybody is talking about their property values that went up so high,” he said.
Deuel said if the amount of money does not increase enough with money from the current levy and new construction rates, the commissioners may not take the full 3% budget increase.
“We discussed in the meeting that we didn’t really want to raise the levy,” he said. “And as the commissioners, we don’t want to come to our constituents and say ‘We’re going to raise your tax levee.’”
Deuel said taxpayers already have enough tax burdens. At the same time, Deuel said, Central Fire's budget will need to increase to accommodate growth and a greater number of call rates.
A hearing on Central Fire’s budget will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the fire station at 697 Annis Highway. People are invited to weigh in on Central Fire budget decisions.