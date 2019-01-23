The Central Fire District is going out for bid for a brush truck and a quick response unit truck for the Ririe Station.
According to draft minutes from the Jan. 10 Central Fire District Board of Commissioners meeting, Assistant Fire Chief Nic White said they have been researching the trucks the past couple months and are now ready to go out to get a few firm bids.
White said when they receive the bids, they will present them to the commissioners for approval.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson also indicated that the Idaho Department of Lands has a few trucks available for the district to acquire at no charge. If the district obtains the trucks they would need to put boxes and tanks on them.
Anderson said he will inquire about getting the trucks after the government shutdown concludes.
During the battalion chief reports, Rigby Battalion Chief Jim Kelly said moral at the station is “so-so.” He said there were rumors going around about possibly getting an ambulance for the station and that the volunteers don’t know what is going on.
Commissioner Roger Anderson said the rumors have come from the district, but people in the community who would like Rigby to get an ambulance who happen to be spreading such rumors. He indicated that Jefferson County is over ambulances, not the fire district.
“The leadership of the district will form a committee to look at the direction the district needs to move,” draft minutes state.
In other discussion, Commissioner Mike Miller proposed that the district abandon any claim to a small portion of property on the north property line of the original Menan Station.
Anderson told The Jefferson Star Jan. 16 that the original station sat partly on the neighboring property that was given to them by the previous property owner for the north bay of the old fire station to be built on.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, the paperwork was never filed on this property transfer.
With Miller’s suggestion, by abandoning any claim to the property, the district would let it revert to the current owner as per the property records. Central Fire Attorney Dennis Wilkinson said this would be the best way to go about it.