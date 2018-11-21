The Central Fire District is looking to hire a lieutenant for the Rigby Station (Station 1) and a volunteer training officer to fill
According to draft minutes from the Nov. 8 meeting, Assistant Fire Chief Nic White and Logistics and Training Assistant Jared Giannini have already developed the task books for the position.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson said the district had a training officer in the past, but over the last two years volunteers have been trained by various officers throughout the district. However with the recent influx in volunteers and workload, they thought it’s time to bring an officer back on.
Anderson noted that most districts require roughly 120 hours of in-class training, but since it is a volunteer fire station and volunteers have other jobs, they require roughly 40 hours of in-class training and the rest is done on the job.
“A lot of our hires are more established and already have some experience,” Anderson said.
Finally, Anderson said the former lieutenant of Station 1 was promoted to captain and that over the last 60 days or so the responsibilities of the lieutenant have been covered by multiple volunteers at the station.
Now that the busyness of the summer and fall has slightly decreased, the district has time to start the hiring process.
Both positions are volunteer positions, not full-time positions.
In other action, Central Fire volunteers will receive $75 for their Christmas bonus, a slight decrease from the previous year.
Before deciding on the $75, the commissioners considered not giving a bonus at all since volunteers received a pay raise in August. However, District 1 Battalion Chief Jim Kelly said many volunteers haven’t noticed the raise as much because their call volume is lower than other districts.
Commissioner Jim Deuel on the other hand said that he thinks that the responsibility to the tax payer is to not give the bonuses when pay raises were just given. Because the raises didn’t go into effect until August, Commissioner Roger Anderson suggested that the bonus simply be reduced rather than eliminated.
With that in mind, the commissioners unanimously decided to give a $75 bonus to everyone except the elected officials.