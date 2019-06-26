As the county grows, the Central Fire District is looking into ways to better serve the community.
The district received about 90 medical or fire related calls within the first two weeks of June, with most of those being medical, said Fire Chief Carl Anderson. He said there has also been a slight uptick in traffic calls, likely due to the construction on Highway 20.
“It’s been crazy,” Anderson said.
He said he does not expect the overall call rate to decline anytime soon.
“We anticipate that we’re going to see more and more as the county grows,” he said.
Volunteer emergency medical technicians (EMTs) with the fire district are often some of the first to the scene in Jefferson County, as the county receives its ambulance services through Idaho Falls.
EMTs typically can provide basic treatment, though not as much as other medical professionals might. However, they can receive training to allow them to do more, and, as first respondents, potentially save lives, said Central Fire commissioner Roger Anderson. The commissioner said the fire district is adding more modules to train the EMTs on. At the June meeting, the commissioners accepted adding albuterol administration protocol to training, according to the draft minutes. This would allow EMTs trained on the module to treat asthma and other conditions that would require clearing airways, Roger said.
“We’ve decided to add these optional modules to our EMTS to better serve the community,” he said.
He said this extra training could prove useful, especially as more people move to the area.
The fire chief said the district is also looking into paying a person who would be on-call during critical times of the day. That would not be happening yet, though.
“It is something that we’re going to have to look at in the near future,” he said. “We are getting very busy with our EMS calls.”
He said the volunteers usually have to leave their jobs or homes to respond to calls, and it can take time to put on uniforms, wash hands and do everything else required to prepare to be on duty. The on-call individual would be at the fire department and keep busy when not needed in the field.
Anderson said the district also sent two people to the National Volunteer Fire Council 2019 Training in Portland to learn about recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters.
“There’s a lot of time put into being a volunteer EMT, our guys put in lots and lots of hours,” he said.
He said that there are enough volunteers to respond to all calls, but that district is always looking for more people.