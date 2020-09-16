Central Fire moves forward with living quarters project

The Central Fire District will move forward with building out living quarters in their offices along Annis Highway in Rigby.
Chief Carl Anderson stated that as the district has watched the county grow, placing living quarters in the Rigby offices has been on their minds for several months.
“We’d like to get the project done as soon as possible,” Anderson said. “We’d like to have it completed by the spring, but the sooner the better.”
The Central Fire District is currently looking for public works bids for the project, which will include placing bathrooms, a kitchen area, sleeping arrangements for four to five people and a day room in the upstairs of the offices, which is currently an open storage area.
“Ideally, we’d like to open the bids at our October meeting,” Anderson said. “We realize and understand the need to have this done with the growth in our area.”
According to Anderson, having the living quarters in the building will give Central Fire District responders more opportunities for faster response and be able to have paid, on-call workers available during their busiest days and hours.
The district also hopes that in the future, they’ll be included in conversations with county commissioners on creating ambulance services in the county.
“All these things come into consideration but it’s too early to say if we’ll have ambulance services,” Anderson said.
The bids for the Central Fire District Project are being accepted through Oct. 7 and may be obtained from Resin Architecture.