To try to increase fire safety, Central Fire District officials will be asking more questions when considering building permits in Jefferson County.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said during discussions with fire prevention experts in Bonneville and Madison counties, he realized they were interpreting International Fire Code differently.
“I’m just trying to get on the same level with them so everything across the counties is virtually the same,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Central Fire will be looking more closely at permits for 4-plex apartments and apartments, asking whether the buildings have a fire sprinkler system or a firewall and ensuring fire hydrants are nearby.
He said a particular focus in future will be on whether the apartments have the appropriate alarms.
“In apartment buildings, it is required by fire code that they have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms,” Anderson said. “And that is something that we have not been real proactive on in checking apartments.”
Anderson said townhouses, apartments and commercial building require Central Fire’s involvement in the permitting process, while single-family dwellings do not. He said outside of asking more questions about fire prevention measures, not much will change in the permitting process.
“The reasoning behind this is, we’re always looking at fire safety, and we’re doing this because we are concerned about fire safety,” Anderson said. “If we don’t do it, who is going to do it? So there comes a time when you just have to be a little bit more proactive.”
Anderson said he does not expect much push back from builders, though the possibility was discussed at Central Fire’s monthly meeting, according to the draft minutes. Anderson said to save time, builders and architects should ensure plans include fire engineering information, such as where fire alarms will be located.