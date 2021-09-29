During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting that was held on Sept. 20, Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires read a letter from Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson regarding the county having an ambulance.
In the letter, Anderson stated he and his staff have been asked more and more about a local ambulance service. Some questions that have been asked are, “Why are we waiting so long for an ambulance to arrive;” Why doesn’t Central Fire run their own ambulances; “When are the commissioners going to do something about this?”
Anderson stated in his letter that due to the rising cost of ambulance services from Idaho Falls, the Jefferson County Commissioners have asked the Central Fire District to work with Idaho Falls to form a type of hybrid contract; to start local transport ambulance services in Jefferson County. In a hybrid contract, Jefferson County and Central Fire can explore the cost of sharing between the two entities.
Anderson stated in his letter they have already made some preparations at their Rigby facility; they have added five sleeping rooms/quarters with a kitchen, a dining area and a lounge area. They have room in their district building to accommodate two ambulances.
Anderson mentioned they have included in their proposed CFD budget enough funding to hire two or three full-time firefighters/EMTs.
“This is a commitment to our patrons that we are willing to grow with our county,” Anderson stated in his letter.
In the letter, Anderson asked the commissioners to allow Anderson to purchase one, if not two, ambulances with the American Rescue Grant money that has been given to Jefferson County. According to Anderson’s letter, it would cost $170,000 to have just the ambulance without all of the additives; it would cost $250,000 to have a fully outfitted ambulance.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated they have asked the City of Idaho Falls to put a proposal together for Jefferson County about having an ambulance up here, they are just waiting.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated he appreciated what Anderson was doing, but the commissioners need to understand their responsibility as a county.
Hancock mentioned he doesn’t see using the ARPA funds for this as a bad idea, they just have to plan for the future.
Squires stated the plans to use the ARPA funds has not been officially decided. Squires mentioned she would go to Anderson and get some additional information into this plan. They need more information rather than just what it costs to buy an ambulance.
There was nothing officially decided during the meeting.