The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners are in the early stages of either graveling or asphalting the side of the Lewisville Fire Station for parking or for training.
During the May 9 commissioner’s meeting, Central Fire Chief was instructed to get the dimensions and to go out for bids for the station and then return them at the June meeting for a decision.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, $28,000 was allotted in the budget for either asphalt or gravel.
Anderson told The Star May 15 that the area in question is currently grass.
Likewise, the district is going out for bid for a new rescue truck for the Ririe Station.
Anderson asked the board if they need to continue to wait for a state bid, something they have been waiting on for over a year, or if they could request bids from other sources.
Commissioner Jim Deuel indicated that there wouldn’t be any harm if they go out for bid in the meantime while they wait for the state bid and then consider it.
Like the asphalt, the rescue truck was included in this year’s budget.
The commissioners unanimously approved going out for bid the graveling or asphalting and seeking bids from other sources for the rescue truck.
In other discussion, Anderson informed the board that they were asked by Fort Hall to come and participate in rope rescue training.