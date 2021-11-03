During the Central Fire District meeting held on Oct. 14, the commissioners discussed a $10,000 donation they received from a private individual, raising the cost of living as well as a tort claim.
The commissioners discussed a donation of $10,000 they had received from a private individual during their meeting. The person chose to stay anonymous, and when he originally called to mention he was donating money, he was going to put it under Commissioner Jim Deuel’s name, however, that did not happen.
The commissioners stated the money will be a line item on their budget so that they account for every cent spent and so they can report back to the donator.
Deuel clarified that the gentleman would like to remain anonymous. Deuel discussed with the commissioners that it could be a nice gesture to put “In God We Trust” on the back of the firetrucks, as the gentleman is a very patriotic person, and it could be something he would see and know that a piece of his money went towards something good. However, no decision has been made yet.
During the meeting, the commissioners also discussed raising the cost of living. Deuel stated that it isn’t unknown that the cost of living has skyrocketed over the last two years, and it’s been eight years since they have raised the cost of living.
According to Deuel, there are a few on the commissioner board who are a part of the Social Security system, who did a 6% increase; Central Fire used that increase as a template and did a 6% increase across the board, excluding the commissioners.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners discussed a tort claim that is being filed against the Central Fire District.
A tort claim is usually given to all parties involved in an incident, according to Deuel.
There was a fire in Firth, and Central Fire was called down for assistance, Deuel said. Fire Chief Carl Anderson clarified they only sent one firetruck to provide help. There were also other departments there, including government agencies, including Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
According to Deuel, the family is sending a tort because they had a total loss of their home. Deuel stated Central Fire’s attorneys explained to them the family has a certain number of days they can send in a claim to all of those involved in the incident.
“Central Fire was just there to help,” Deuel said. “We didn’t make any decisions, we were there to help other fire entities.”
Deuel stated the weather changed the day the fire burnt their home, so there was no time to determine exactly where the fire was moving or how fast.