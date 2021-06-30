At the Central Fire District meeting held June 10, Chief Carl Anderson was approved to put the three-phase air conditioner unit that was accidentally purchased, into the Ririe Station, as well as gave updates on the equipment that was received.
Chief Carl Anderson stated there was a three-phase air conditioner unit that was mistakenly ordered for the Rigby station. The Rigby station already has an air conditioner unit, so the commissioners unanimously approved to put the unit in the Ririe station, which does not currently have air conditioning.
The fire stations recently received 45 new radios they purchased for $94,023 with forgone money.
Fire Station 1 had new lighting installed where the trucks are parked.
The commissioners previously approved for purchasing seven iPads with cases at a cost of $2,852.36; they have arrived and been color coded according to the station they belong to.
According to Chief Anderson, the iPads will have the medical forms on them so the EMTs will be able to start writing their report as soon as a patient gets into the EMS vehicle. Currently the reports are handwritten and then transcribed onto computers, so the iPads will make things easier.
Chief Anderson stated the station also had a run review for gunshot wounds with Dr. Lemon from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC).
According to Chief Anderson, EIRMC picks a few cases from the Snake River Valley to present to the fire stations to give them a clearer picture about how to treat traumas.
“It enhances our ability to know what to do,” said Chief Anderson. “It’s just a continuing form of education.”