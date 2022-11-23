As of Tuesday, Nov. 15, Central Fire District will have agreement with Chaplains of Idaho to dispatch a non-denominational pastor to support victims and community members in their times of need, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson.

In the past, as Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints membership in the Rigby and Jefferson County areas is high, bishops would often be called out when there was an emergency such as a fire or a death, Anderson said. Now, through this partnership with Chaplains of Idaho, pastors will be available through dispatch, to come speak with or console those who don’t have anyone else to call to their aid.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.