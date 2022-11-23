As of Tuesday, Nov. 15, Central Fire District will have agreement with Chaplains of Idaho to dispatch a non-denominational pastor to support victims and community members in their times of need, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
In the past, as Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints membership in the Rigby and Jefferson County areas is high, bishops would often be called out when there was an emergency such as a fire or a death, Anderson said. Now, through this partnership with Chaplains of Idaho, pastors will be available through dispatch, to come speak with or console those who don’t have anyone else to call to their aid.
“Chaplains of Idaho are a non-denominational pastoral group, where, in the situation where someone is need of support services, we can have them dispatched,” Anderson said. “They’re not there to push religion but to support the person in need.”
A couple key aspects for Chaplains of Idaho, Anderson said, is that they are highly-trained, non-denominational and only available through dispatch. This means pastors will not be called unless the incident commander at the emergency site calls one in.
Usually, he said, all emergency responders are trained to ask a person who has experienced a loss or emergency if there is anybody they can call for them. Typically, Anderson said, there is someone they can call. However, not everyone has someone, which is where the Chaplains of Idaho come in.
Situations which require pastoral services vary; when there is a death in the family, when a person has been displaced for whatever reason; chaplains will come in and comfort, provide counseling, or find temporary lodgings for those affected.
These individuals, Anderson stated, can be local people. He stated the organization will advertise when trainings are available for individuals who are interested in contributing their time for this cause. In fact, according to the Chaplains of Idaho recent Facebook post on Nov. 12, there are currently 13 new chaplains training for service in Madison, Bonneville, Jefferson and Fremont counties.
These services will come at no cost for Central Fire District, according to Anderson, and will also be available for emergency workers, themselves.
“Sometimes you get a fire-fighter or someone, who went on a call and has trouble dealing with what they’ve seen,” Anderson said.
While CFD did not previously have an agreement with any kind of pastoral services, Anderson stated he had known that Idaho Falls had been using Chaplains of Idaho for some time.
In fact, he stated, when CFD was called out to assist in a situation out near Osgood where a man had been displaced, IF had called for a pastor to be dispatched. At that time, he said, he made the arrangement for a representative to come talk to Central Fire about their services.
“It certainly wouldn’t hurt,” he said, “In fact, it would benefit the community.”
