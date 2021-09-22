Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Central Fire to put together hiring committee for full-time positions
The Central Fire commissioners discussed putting together a hiring committee for full-time firefighter positions during their Sept. 9 meeting.
Commissioner Jim Deuel stated Fire Chief Carl Anderson and Assistant Fire Chief Nic White discussed putting together a committee to begin hiring for full-time positions. During the meeting, Deuel offered to be a part of the committee.
According to Anderson, they haven’t decided on a number of people they want on their committee, but they are considering six.
Deuel stated they are looking into adding someone from the Rigby Police Department or Sheriff’s Office, and then someone from the general public. Deuel mentioned they are looking to have a diverse group of people so the hiring process isn’t biased. Anderson also stated he wouldn’t mind reaching out to the different law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County and then a patron from the public.
“The interviewing process will begin sometime in Nov. with interviewing applicants,” said Deuel. “Before that, there will be some kind of a test that they will have to take to show their skills/knowledge for the firefighters. We already have several people from inside the fire department, the current volunteers, have expressed interest in having a full-time position. There may be some point value to those who have been volunteering.”
Deuel mentioned those interested in volunteering are put on a list and invited to come to trainings that are held during the week; if those interested come enough, then they must be invested.
Anderson stated, as far as the application process goes, they haven’t thought that far ahead yet. Anderson stated he anticipates they will have an internal application and an external application. Those wanting to apply will also need to bring letters of recommendation and a letter of interest as to why you want to be a full-time firefighter.
When asked about the Central Fire Commissioners, Anderson stated they will continue to be necessary.
“Because we are a taxing entity, we don’t belong to the city or the county,” said Anderson. “So we will always have commissioners to oversee the responsibilities of the fire district. Idaho Falls Fire is a city entity, so the taxpayers pay for that department. Outside of the city, Bonneville District 1 and 2 has commissioners; the commissioners are for districts in order to verify where the taxing money goes.”