The Central Fire District received authorization from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 18 to use more than $70,000 in impact fees for reimbursement from recent equipment purchases and expansion.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said they don’t plan to purchase more equipment with the fees, but would like to use it to reimburse the district for previous expenses. A few he listed included the purchase of a new tender tuck for the Ririe Station ($300,000), the Menan Station remodel ($1.4 million), an upcoming purchase of a wildland truck ($190,000) and Emergency Medical Service truck ($190,000).
According to the county’s Capital Improvement Plan, Central Fire can use impact fees for the following facilities/upgrades and equipment: a fifth fire station, an exhaust system at the Rigby Station, a large training tower, a truck/pumper, a truck/tanker, a brush/EMS truck or an equipment package for a fifth fire station.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires said the funds couldn’t go to the costs of renovating the Menan Station, but could go towards the additional square-footage of the station.
“You have this additional square-footage because of the growth, that would be my assessment,” she said.
Even if the impact fees couldn’t be used for the Menan Station, the commissioners agreed that Central Fire had other expenditures that equal more than the requested funds.
“We can safely say that you have expended far greater than the $70,000,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “I think that they (Central Fire) meet the criteria and I think we can move forward.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the release of Central Fire’s impact fees.
Squires informed the commissioners in January that if county departments and agencies don’t use the impact fees before the 11-year mark, they would need to reimburse the tax payers and provide and explanation as to why the fees were not used.
“The clock is ticking, we’re leaving money under the table,” she said during a January meeting.
Because the impact fees that were acquired between 2009 and 2011 are nearing the 11-year mark, Hancock suggested that they utilize those funds first, and then develop a plan for the following years.
The five departments that receive impact fees include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Road and Bridge, Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, Roberts Fire and Central Fire.
According to the Jefferson County Impact Fee Ordinance 09-02, the sheriff’s office receives $7.20 per residential unit and $0.004 per square-foot for nonresidential units in impact fees, while road and bridge receives $191.90 and $0.50, parks and recreation receives $43 for residential and nothing for nonresidential, Central Fire receives $68.80 and $0.03 and Roberts Fire receives $20.90 and $0.01.