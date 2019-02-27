The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a wildland truck Feb. 14 after going out for bid following the Jan. 10 meeting.
Assistant Fire Chief Nic White said he had a bid that was “piggybacked” off of a Lemhi Fire’s bid for a brush truck that was purchased within the last year. The estimated cost is $172,000 that also has the radios installed.
The commissioners unanimously approved the bid.
Likewise, White said he spoke with Woody Smith Ford who said they are willing to accept the state bid price of $45,350 for a new pickup for the assistant chief.
The new truck will replace White’s 2008 pickup that will now be used by Training Assistant Jared Giannini. Giannini’s truck will now be a chase vehicle or it will be disposed of.
In other discussion, Fire Chief Carl Anderson informed the commission that in 2009 the district made an impact fee agreement with the county. If the acquired funds are not used within 10 years, the district will lose those funds.
Anderson said the use of the impact fees is based on the growth of the district and that it can go towards trucks that they have discussed in the past. According to the Jefferson County Capital Improvement f Plan, Central Fire planned to purchase $1.7 million in capital improvements over a span of 10 years (2008-2018), $1.5 million of which was impact fee eligible.
A few items impact fee eligible included a truck/pumper, truck/tanker and a brush/EMS truck. Anderson previously discussed the possibility of purchasing trucks that were available from the Idaho Department of Lands during the board’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Currently Central Fire receives $68.80 per residential unit and $0.03 per square-foot for nonresidential units in impact fees. The district currently has a balance of $70,878 in impact fees.