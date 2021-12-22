Central Fire commissioners went over the impact fee the fire department receives, as well as allocating an additional $25,000 from the general fund to be used for the Ririe fire engine.
For the impact fee, Fire chief Carl Anderson stated the reason they went over the impact fee again is because he has heard some people ask why the developers aren’t paying impact fees, but Anderson said they are. Developers are paying their way for infrastructure, Anderson said.
According to Anderson, there was a study done in 2008, and the county commissioners at that time instituted impact fees. Back in that day, the county commissioners assessed each new resident $68.60 for Central Fire.
Impact fees are spread amongst the Sheriff’s department, Road and Bridge and some other departments in the county. Anderson mentioned, for every permit for a new house that was polled, when they pay their permitting fee, $68.60 goes to Central Fire.
Anderson mentioned that it cost Central Fire $5,000 to participate in the study, and because of that, they get to collect these impact fees for maintaining service.
“We just wanted to clarify this is what we are receiving,” Anderson said. “I just wanted to remind the commissioners that impact fees were brought up many years ago and we do collect them.”
Anderson was also approved to move $25,000 from the general fund in order to pay for additional equipment for the new Ririe fire engine.
The fire engine itself is just under $400,000, and it will be more cost effective to purchase the equipment for the fire truck through local vendors, Anderson said. The other equipment needed Anderson mentioned are hoses, tools, axes and other firefighting materials.