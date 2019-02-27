The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners approved changing its agenda format Feb. 14 to “streamline” the meetings and “utilize the chain of command.”
Commissioner Dallin Gambles said the first thing he would like to see changed is the removal of patron input from the agenda. He said if patrons have an item they would like to discuss with the commissioners, they can have it put on the agenda.
Central Fire Attorney Dennis Wilkinson said if someone has a specific item they would like on the agenda, they should have it approved ahead of time so that the commissioners can be prepared to address the issue.
Commissioner Jim Deuel told The Jefferson Star Feb. 18, that they will not dictate who and what may be discussed during the meetings, by “approval” they mean what items may need to be labeled as an “action” item.
During the meeting Deuel indicated that he’s worried people will think they are not open to people giving their opinion if it’s removed from the agenda. Commissioner Mike Miller however, pointed out that if a patron needs a decision to be made, it needs to be stated on the agenda as an action item ahead of time anyway.
With that Gambles moved to approve the removal of patron input. The ensuing vote was unanimous.
Deuel told The Star that he decided to vote “yes” because concerns he had about removing public comment were clarified during their discussion.
A second amendment to the agenda suggested by Gambles was the removal of the Battalion Chiefs report. He said instead Fire Chief Carl Anderson will present information that he received throughout leadership meetings. In doing so, Gambles said it would keep the chain of command organized and would free the battalion chiefs from having to attend the meetings if they don’t want to.
Menan Station Battalion Chief Mitch Bingham, however, felt that by removing the reports from the agenda, some information might be missed. Likewise, Ririe Station Battalion Chief Blaine Ker said removing the reports might take away some of the checks and balances within the leadership.
The commissioners unanimously approved putting a subheading under the fire chief reports for battalion chiefs’ input. The battalion chiefs will now bring a requested agenda item to Anderson, so that it can be included in the fire chief’s report.
Later in the meeting, Rigby Battalion Chief Jim Kelly indicated that he’s concerned volunteers at the station might not have their concerns heard if the reports are taken off the agenda.