The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of radios and turnouts totaling $113,211.72 at their meeting Feb. 11.
Forty-five radios were approved at $2,089.40 per radio. The CFD had previously set aside $94,500 of foregone money to purchase the radios.
According to CFD Chief Carl Anderson, the radios need to be replaced as the manufacturer has discontinued making parts for their current radios. CFD had previously purchased radios using a grant with Jefferson County for over $1 million.
The radios will come from Teton Communication and should be delivered in about 30 days.
"We try to replace eight to nine radios a year and we've been using grants to update them as well but it's gotten to that point where we need to replace quite a few of them," Anderson said.
Some of the old radios will continued to be used by CFD and others may be repaired. Anderson stated that they will be able to sell some of the radios to smaller fire districts at a reduced price.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of eight pairs of turnouts for $19,188.72. The cost of turnouts will be increasing in the month of March and purchasing them before then ensured the commissioners would receive the price from the previous year.
Turnouts are structural firefighting pants and jackets that are replaced approximately every seven years.
"We try to purchase eight new sets every year and phase out the old ones, which is better than replacing 70 all at once," Anderson said.
CFD is in the process of ordering the turnouts and once ordered, should arrive in 12 to 15 weeks.