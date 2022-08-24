Central Fire District Commissioner Roger Anderson requested $200,000 from Jefferson County to help them hire three more full-time employees and to equip two ambulances by January 1.
Anderson stated CFD has recently purchased two ambulances from Madison Fire Department, at $7,000 a piece. Combined with the free ambulance acquired from the Carey Fire Department, CFD now has three total ambulance vehicles.
“We have three ambulances now, and we aren’t able to man any of them,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated at the Aug. 15 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Meeting.
According to Anderson it takes seven full-time employees to stand up a single ambulance. CFD currently has only four full-time men.
Anderson stated at the meeting that CFD hopes to have a standing ambulance fully staffed and equipped by January 1. He stated they will likely staff the fully equipped back-up vehicle with part-time employees on a paging system.
All the ambulances at the station are “bare-bones” equipped only with cots, according to Anderson. He said CFD would like to equip two ambulances, one as the primary vehicle and another as back-up. He believes they may be able to sell the oldest vehicle at some point in the future.
The fire commission believes $200,000 will help them perform all necessary staffing and stocking in the time frame they hope to kick-off the service.
At the meeting, the commissioners discussed using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for the request. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, ARPA money would be appropriate as it can be used emergency services operational costs.
Hancock inquired about collections, and revenue brought in from the ambulance. Anderson stated most ambulance services receive only about 50 percent of what they bill. He said even with insurances like Medicare or Medicaid, the agencies only pay about half of what is charged, which makes billing a lesser source of funding.
“If we start in January and send bills out,” he said, “we’ll likely have a 90-day turn-around.”
Hancock referenced the discussion held on the June 6 meeting with representatives from CFD and Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson, where it was stated that Idaho Falls could lower their contract amount if they were to see a reduction in calls on their end as a result of CFD’s ambulance.
Currently, Jefferson County has a contract with the Idaho Falls Ambulance for $319,176, a 20 percent increase over last year’s contract. This was due to call volume and population growth in both Jefferson County and the Idaho Falls area, according Nelson at the June 6 meeting.
Running their own ambulance, Anderson believes, will help alleviate some of the pressure from Idaho Falls.
According to Hancock, the CFD ambulances may even have the ability to take some calls from the northernmost end of Bonneville County to further alleviate Idaho Falls.
Anderson stated on Aug. 15, CFD is expecting to receive over 17,000 calls this next year.
“It’s just going to get harder,” he said.
Anderson stated in a year, CFD will be able to review the costs of running the ambulance(s) and the needs of the area they will service to determine the needs for the coming years.
“There will be a full-time department here eventually,” Anderson said. “Within the next ten years.”
He believes if an ambulance district were put on a ballot, it wouldn’t take much for the community to vote in favor of it, he said at the meeting. With the growth in the area, he believes the establishment of such a district wouldn’t be too far in the future.