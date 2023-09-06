As Jefferson County and Rigby continue to grow, more developers and realtors have expressed an interest in building taller buildings despite the standard two-story norm, according to Central Fire District Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The issue was discussed with the CFD Board of Commissioners at their August meeting, where it was decided they would adhere to International Fire Code, and ensure all buildings stayed within the 50-foot limit.

Currently, Anderson explained, both Jefferson County and Rigby ordinances list a maximum height limit for buildings at 34 feet. However, there is a caveat as the International Fire Code lists a 50 foot limit.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.