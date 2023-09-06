As Jefferson County and Rigby continue to grow, more developers and realtors have expressed an interest in building taller buildings despite the standard two-story norm, according to Central Fire District Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The issue was discussed with the CFD Board of Commissioners at their August meeting, where it was decided they would adhere to International Fire Code, and ensure all buildings stayed within the 50-foot limit.
Currently, Anderson explained, both Jefferson County and Rigby ordinances list a maximum height limit for buildings at 34 feet. However, there is a caveat as the International Fire Code lists a 50 foot limit.
“A four-story building would probably be about 45 feet high,” Anderson stated. “And with mutual aid from Madison, Idaho Falls and Ucon, who all have ladder trucks, we would be comfortable if [city and county] want to ease their height restrictions.”
Earlier this spring, CFD focused on conducting research on acquiring a ladder truck of their own, an endeavor they learned could cost the district anywhere from $1.8 million to $2 million.
“We haven’t moved on a ladder truck at this point,” Anderson said. “We haven’t ordered one, and it probably won’t be soon [when we do].”
In the meantime, Anderson stated CFD is comfortable in their working relationships and aid they receive from the surrounding fire districts to back them up in the case of emergencies.
However, he explained, this does not mean four-story buildings, or any buildings higher than two stories, will begin to be approved within the district.
As the ordinances outlining a 36-foot height requirement belong to the city and county entities, the ultimate decision on it lies within those entities. While CFD would support a decision to ease the requirements to 50 feet, ordinances would have to go through the legal process for their governing entity.
“This isn’t something that will happen overnight.”
Anderson stated the topic has been broached, briefly, with the city though nothing has yet come of the discussion.
Anderson further stated not everyone is in favor of taller buildings, however, with the growth seen in the last couple years, building height is something which will need to be addressed.
Many different developers and realtors, according to Anderson, have approached him with the interest in building taller. According to Rigby Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, there have been two or three within the city who have expressed the same interest.
Developers could be interested in building taller for a couple of reasons, however it is Anderson’s personal belief that the most probable project seeking additional height would be hotel or motel development. This leads him to believe most of the requests would likely come from within city limits as opposed to developments out in the county.
“Central Fire tries to maintain a neutral standing on growth,” he said. “We can’t stop growth, but we are primarily concerned with safety.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.