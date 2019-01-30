Central Fire District Commissioners Mike Miller, Jim Deuel and Roger Anderson met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Jan. 22, to inform them that it may be time that the county consider establishing an ambulance district in the area.
“As the call volume increases, and the severity of some of those calls increases, we have more and more interest of that ambulance being here,” Deuel said. “We’ve finally come to that conclusion that we need to be talking about it.”
Anderson said the county currently allocates a little more than $154,752 per year for the Idaho Falls Ambulance to service Jefferson County. Last year he said they responded to 1,050 calls in the county and to 1,121 calls if including Roberts.
“We need to figure out how this can happen,” Anderson said. “It might be two years from today, it might be even longer, that’s up to you guys as a community.”
He said on a good day, the average time it takes for Idaho Falls to respond to a call is roughly 15 minutes, but is often longer than that. By the county having its own district, response times would be cut down.
“What Idaho Falls brings is life saving drugs and medical treatment that we cannot provide,” Anderson said.
As opposed to the county having a private ambulance service cover the county, Anderson said Central Fire would like to be involved. Miller indicated that Roberts Fire District is a separate district, but they would also like to be involved in the proposed ambulance district.
“We as a fire district would like to be involved. We have the expertise to help run that,” Anderson said.
“This would be an opportunity for us to get an upgrade in our service,” Roberts Fire District Commissioner Jerry Van Leuven said. “
If the district is formed, Anderson said to further reduce response times, ambulances would need to be stationed in multiple locations throughout the county. For example he alluded to one being in Menan and another in Rigby to cover both sides. West Jeffers has its own ambulance district.
In order to approve an ambulance district, the commissioners would need to have at least 50 signatures from county residents indicating that they are in favor of the district, it would need to be published three times and there would need to be a vote from the county commissioners approving it.
For the time being, Anderson suggested that they form a committee consisting of Central Fire commissioners, county commissioners and county residents to see what the county wants and to begin looking into the cost of forming a district.
“It’s going to come sooner rather than later,” he said. “Right now the statute says $40 per $100,000 (of assessed value).”
Commissioner Scott Hancock agreed with Anderson and indicated that will begin the process of forming a committee.
“You’re right, we’re growing, there’s no question about that,” he said.