Following Madison Fire Department’s acquisition of two of the four new ambulances they ordered, they will be selling two of their current ambulance vehicles, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
At the Central Fire District’s Commissioner’s Meeting on July 14, the Fire Commission decided to try to acquire both of Madison’s ambulances for under $20,000.
“They were thinking they could get $5 to $7,000 a piece, and they’re both in good shape,” Fire Commissioner Roger Anderson said.
In April, county commissioners signed a letter of intent addressed to Blaine county for the the acquisition of their 2003 vehicle they would be retiring. Soon after this, the commissioners assigned $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to CFD with the intention of funding a brand new ambulance. CFD is currently in the process of placing the vehicle’s order after gaining the county’s approval on a bid for approximately $345,000 on July 11.
The ambulance CFD recently acquired from Blaine County is an old 2003 model, and the new ambulance they are in the process of ordering won’t be available for over a year. Roger explained they could purchase the two vehicles from Madison, since they know how they have been cared for and what kind of shape they are in.
Roger stated CFD only intends to run one ambulance vehicle to help take the pressure off of the Idaho Falls ambulance service Jefferson County contracts with, and to help improve response times out in the county. In the future, as the county grows, they may have to pick up another ambulance.
As of now, there are a couple of uses for the two vehicles from Madison County. As they are relatively inexpensive, Roger stated the commission believes they can use one of the vehicles instead of the Blaine County vehicle, or they could repurpose them into command vehicles.
“We can buy them,” Roger said, “or, if they don’t work out, we could also sell them and get our money back.”
According to Roger, to run an ambulance, there are typically two vehicles involved; a front runner and a back-up. In order to fully staff an ambulance for 24 hours and seven days a week, they would need seven full-time employees. Currently, he said, there are only four full-time employees. He stated CFD is looking to hire three more people.
As it stands, CFD has been preparing the old Blaine County vehicle for use in Jefferson County. According to Carl Anderson back in June, the next steps for this ambulance were to equip it and to set up an account with a billing agency.
According to the CFD Commissioner Meeting minutes for the July 14 meeting, Carl had been in contact with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Madison Fire Department about which agencies they use.
The minutes state Carl had requested a quote from Systems Design West, the billing agency Madison County uses, and learned the company does not require a set-up fee and only charges a flat fee of $23 to $25 per run.
The Fire Commission moved to give Carl permission to set up an account with the agency.