The Central Fire District is looking at replacing two of its Emergency Medical Service trucks for the upcoming year.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson indicated at the Oct. 11 meeting that the commissioners previously discussed simply replacing the two trucks they already have. However with the amount of wildfires combated this year, Anderson suggested that they should forego one EMS truck and purchase a Type 6 wildland truck.
Anderson said they are researching the trucks and how to best utilize the trucks they currently have.
Assistant Fire Chief Nic White said he is looking into the wildland trucks through a couple different sources including through the Bureau of Land Management.
Anderson told The Jefferson Star Oct. 19 that they have their equipment on a seven, 10 and 20 year replacement plan. Because of the recent need for more wildland equipment they are considering postponing the replacement of the EMS truck to a later date.
“After the last three years we have seen the need for more wildland equipment,” he said.
Anderson estimated the cost of a wildand truck to be between $120,000 and $170,000 compared to an EMS truck which runs between $190,000 and $240,000.
“(Commissioner) Mike (Miller) says with all the wildland fires they have fought in the last year, that would be a good idea,” draft minutes state.
Likewise, Anderson said the Bureau of Land Management is starting to give excess equipment to the local fire districts that have been helping them throughout the year. Anderson said he is working on filling out the form to acquire pieces of equipment.
In other discussion, the commissioners continued their discussions on forming a committee to look into what may be needed to meet the needs of the district in the future, such as becoming a full-time fire station.
Anderson said since the Sept. 13 meeting, he has received feedback from some people who live outside the district who have expressed an interest in coming to sit in the stations and do homework while they wait to respond to calls that might help in the short-term.
“(Commissioner) Jim (Deuel) suggested that Carl (Anderson) look at his SOG (standard operating guidelines) and make sure of where his volunteers are required to come from,” draft minutes state.
According to draft minutes the district has had 204 more calls than two years ago and 163 calls over last year. Since the Sept. 13 meeting, the Rigby Station reported 92 EMS and nine fire calls, the Ririe Station reported 10 EMS and 10 fire calls, the Lewisville Station reported nine EMS and four fire calls and the Menan Station reported nine EMS and 11 fire calls.
Because of the influx in calls, the commissioners are recognizing the fact that a full-time station will probably be a necessity sooner rather than later.
No timeframe has been set on when research will take place nor when or if a full-time station will begin. The same goes for costs of a full-time station and the impact on tax payers.