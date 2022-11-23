CFD looks into responsible vehicle rotation, recruits volunteer workers for 24 hour ambulance service

This upcoming year, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, two of Central Fire District’s trucks will be reaching the 20 year mark, which he stated is the age Central Fire District has previously stated would be the age to retire and replace the trucks.
This rule, however, was created very long ago, Anderson said.
“Many factors go into that,” he stated. “For a full-time station or department, who put a lot of hours and miles into their trucks that may be good. As a volunteer and part-time district, there isn’t as much wear and tear.”
According to Anderson, both 19-year-old trucks are just under 30,000 miles and seem to be in good and working condition, which sparked a discussion at CFD’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 10, regarding the 20-year rotational rule.
It was suggested at the meeting, he said, that CFD look into creating new criteria for replacing trucks, which was not dependent on a timetable, as replacing vehicles is an expensive process which they want to do responsibly.
“There’s criteria, rules, for when a vehicle needs to be replaced,” Anderson stated. “How many miles or hours are on it. If it has a problem, what repairs does it need?”
Anderson continued to outline criteria including whether the truck has had pumping issues and how much repairs and maintenance has cost the district. Another factor, he said, was changes in housing which may render a vehicle obsolete.
Instead of the 20-year rule, CFD Commissioners discussed possibly creating routine annual checks on trucks to determine their usability or replacement status. According to Anderson, they already perform a pump-test every year, so they may think of a few maintenance standards that each vehicle has to meet every year.
As of now, they have not created a rule that is set in stone. Anderson stated they may have this criteria completed and brought to the commission in January.
In other news, Central Fire is also preparing to initiate a 24/7 ambulance service this next year. Previously, Anderson stated his goal was to get the service set up and running by the first of the year. In a phone interview on Nov. 21 he stated this was still the target, but he’s not positive it will be ready by then.
CFD received feedback from all of their stations’ volunteers, or part-time workers, if any of them would be interested in taking 12-hour shifts once or twice a month for the ambulance.
“We want to give our part-time people involved and give them opportunity to run the ambulance,” Anderson said. “We know they have full-time jobs, and work 40 hours a week.”
According to Anderson, after discussing with the part-timers, at least 95% of them indicated their willingness to take 12-hour shifts at least once or twice a month. He said they had indicated they were willing to dedicate their time for this necessary community service.
Currently, there are some full-time employees who will help, and Anderson stated they are looking to pick up a few more full-timers. However, he wants to utilize the part-time employees in order to help them get the experience.
Central Fire has five beds in the station, now, for overnight stays so that the evening crews can be ready for calls. This, Anderson said, will help improve over-night response times, as it will eliminate the need to drive to the station.
Getting the ambulance ready to begin the service, he said, has become an endeavor in billing, licensure and equipping. He stated getting into a place where they are able to bill Medicare and Medicaid for services took longer than he anticipated. He also mentioned supplies are tough to acquire right now.
“I’m not positive we’ll be ready,” he said, referencing the target of Jan. 1. “But we will try our darndest.”
