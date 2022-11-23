CFD looks into responsible vehicle rotation, recruits volunteer workers for 24 hour ambulance service
EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

This upcoming year, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, two of Central Fire District’s trucks will be reaching the 20 year mark, which he stated is the age Central Fire District has previously stated would be the age to retire and replace the trucks.

This rule, however, was created very long ago, Anderson said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.