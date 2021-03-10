CFD looks to future as county continues to grow

The Central Fire District is looking to expand their department as Jefferson County’s population rises.
With the construction of new living quarters being completed at the Rigby Fire Station, Chief Carl Anderson stated that the CFD Commissioners and staff will begin to put together a plan to move the district to more full-time services.
“We’ve had some of our volunteers say that for when they’re on call in the evenings, they’ll start staying and spending nights at the station,” Anderson said on the completion of the living spaces. “We also have some college students that volunteer during the days and evenings that will be able to utilize the space as well. We’re going to start putting together the numbers and look at budgeting wages so we can grow with the community.”
Currently, the CFD relies heavily on volunteer firefighters that agree to be in the area of their department while on call. Volunteers are compensated for calls they respond to and not the entire time they’re on call.
Anderson said that as they look to the 2022 budget, they will analyze the tax base as well as looking at grants available to the department federally that assist with transitioning volunteer stations to full-time ones.
The CFD would not have to hold any elections to move to a full-time department. In addition to moving to a full-time service, Anderson said they also hope to one day have their own ambulance service in the county, which is something that the Jefferson County Commissioners have delegation over.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said that they have discussed having ambulance services out of Jefferson County “many, many times” and that they’re aware of the future need.
“We’ve had several studies done and the most recent one said that we’re not quite at the point yet where we can afford to have our own,” Hancock said. “We are aware that the county is growing. It’s a matter of cost but that doesn’t mean we don’t or won’t need it.”
According to Hancock, the cost to staff a full time ambulance alone would cost approximately $700,000, as an ambulance service would need to be staffed 24/7, 365 days a year. It would also require about eight people in order to have a staff and backups.
“We’re approaching where it’s close for the need but we’re not quite there yet,” Hancock said.
Hancock stated that it is something they as county commissioners will continue to keep an eye on as the county grows and that there’s no question that it would be nice to have an ambulance stationed in the county.
“We are interested in eventually making something happen in those regards,” Anderson said of the possibility of ambulance services. “We have a great relationship with the county commissioners and the fire district patrons so eventually and hopefully.”
Anderson said they will begin looking at hiring a few full-time employees in the next budget year, but that they won’t be hiring an entire full-time crew right off the bat.
“It’s definitely something we will be looking at seriously,”Anderson said.
The Jefferson Star reported in 2018 that the CFD Board of Commissioners were discussing putting together a committee to work on the logistics of creating a full-time station which wouldn’t be able to happen overnight as it would require a lot of planning and research to make it happen.
A committee was formed with two of the fire commissioners, several volunteers and Anderson. According to fire commissioner Jim Deuel, the committee met several times but the volume died down and the committee was retired for the time being.
“Moving to a full-time department isn’t something we wanted to do unless we had to,” Deuel said. “Now though, our call volume is increasing with all this growth in the county and we’ve had situations where our available volunteers were already out on calls when we got another call and ended up having to bring in people from other stations.”
Deuel said the move will be costly but that they’re at the point where they can’t possibly keep up with the demand. Although he’s unsure of exact numbers, Deuel said the volume has probably risen from 25-30% since the move was first discussed in 2018.
In June of 2018, the Rigby Fire Station had 78 EMS calls and 22 fire calls. Those numbers do not include the calls where they assisted another station. The Ririe Station reportedly had 16 EMS and four fire calls, Lewisville had 16 total calls and Menan had 21 total calls.
In June of 2020, Rigby had 74 EMS calls and nine fire calls, Ririe had 16 EMS and nine fire calls, Lewisville had 11 EMS and one fire and Menan had 18 EMS and four fire calls.
“We’re trying to keep things moving the way they need to be moving and we’re always looking for volunteers,” Deuel said.
Although there’s been a rise in calls, Rigby will most likely remain as the only CFD station with living quarters for the time being, with Anderson stating that it may be a few years until other stations receive living quarters as well.
“We’re pretty centralized in Rigby and can get anywhere in a reasonable amount of time from here,” he explained. “We’ll probably see living quarters in a few year at the other stations though with how much the county is growing.”
According to Anderson, more money comes in with more construction and more taxpayers, but Deuel stated that it will still be costly.
“We’ve covered the cost of having a place to put people, but once we start hiring, then there’s added costs of salaries and benefits,” Deuel explained. “At some point, we’ll get to the need for our own ambulance service as well and that doesn’t pay for itself the way people think it does.”
Deuel said it would have to be a taxpayer based service. He also stated that there may be the non-monetary cost of how volunteers would be impacted.
“Sometimes it’s hard for volunteers because they feel like clean up guys after the full-time guys handle the call,” he said. “There’s positive and negative benefits and we hate to see the negative ones. Our volunteers are so important because they’ve given so much of their time and energy to provide this service. We hope some of them apply and become full-timers.”