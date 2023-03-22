Central Fire District is planning for the future and looking into the possible acquisition of a ladder truck for the fire district, according to draft minutes from the March 9 fire commissioner’s meeting. Purchase of a ladder truck could cost from $1.8 million to $2 million.

The need for a ladder truck at Central Fire District, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, stems from the county growth and the possible development of taller buildings. He stated contractors are wanting to go higher.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.