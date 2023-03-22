Central Fire District is planning for the future and looking into the possible acquisition of a ladder truck for the fire district, according to draft minutes from the March 9 fire commissioner’s meeting. Purchase of a ladder truck could cost from $1.8 million to $2 million.
The need for a ladder truck at Central Fire District, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, stems from the county growth and the possible development of taller buildings. He stated contractors are wanting to go higher.
Currently, some of the apartments and townhomes sprouting up in the district are reaching taller heights than some of the older buildings, and according to Anderson, are becoming a situation where it may be more prudent to have a ladder truck.
“It’s easier to get to the roof and we can more effectively water the roof with a wider range of accessibility with a ladder truck,” Assistant Fire Chief Nic White said, further explaining that a mounted ladder provides not only a higher reach for firefighters, but a sturdier and more stable reach.
In September the fire commissioners discussed creating a committee to research the types and styles of ladder trucks, as well as inspecting different types owned by surrounding fire districts. Their goal, Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated at the time, was to determine which type of vehicle would be best for CFD and to create a proposal for the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners.
White, who performed some of the research on ladder trucks, explained there are two different types of trucks they were looking at; there are aerial trucks and platform trucks. CFD, White said, is leaning more toward acquiring a aerial truck, one with a ladder but not a platform.
“Aerials are just a bit shorter,” White said, “more maneuverable. Platforms are bigger and have a bigger turning radius and makes it easier to get in through some of the subdivisions.”
According to the March 9 draft minutes, the fire commissioners discussed the two available options for the purchase of a truck, ordering from the manufacturer or purchasing a stock vehicle.
If CFD orders a truck from the manufacturer, the draft minutes stated, it would likely take two to four years, or 25 to 46 months, before the vehicle could be delivered. According to manufacturers, Anderson said, this is due to the increase in material costs.
However, there is also the option of purchasing a stock truck. Typically, when ordering a brand-new vehicle, CFD would sit down with an engineer and a sales man and customize the vehicle with features specifically geared toward meeting the district’s needs. However, a stock truck pre-built and equipped with less, but some of the most popular features.
According to Anderson, CFD is likely leaning toward purchasing a stock truck instead of custom ordering one. There is not much variance in the cost between the two options, however Central Fire’s priorities lie with the timeframe.
“We’re keeping a close eye on it,” Anderson said, referring to the availability of a stock truck they believe will work well for them. “It’s hard to say when we’ll have a proposal for the Fire Commissioners, but we’ll do that when one becomes available.”
Inflation and subsequent impending price increase for materials also contribute to CFD’s priority of time; according to White, a stock truck, which would be available in 12 to 16 months, allows CFD to lock into a price regardless of increases to material costs.
“Stock trucks are being made right now,” White explained. “If we were to custom order one, with prices going up, we may end up with a cost we didn’t budget for.”
Locking onto a single price, he stated, makes it easier to stick to their budget.
Currently, he stated, CFD has already budged enough money for a guaranteed down payment on a new stock truck. With manufacturers demanding a 50 percent down-payment and remaining balance upon delivery, White stated they would have time to budget for the remaining balance in the next fiscal year.
In the meantime, Anderson stated they will keep watch on ladder trucks as they become available, including used trucks — and option which has not yet been ruled out.
