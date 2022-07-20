Fire Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District presented a bid to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a new ambulance, for which the commissioners previously approved up to $350,000.
On May 2, the board of commissioners assigned $350,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to CFD for the acquisition of a new ambulance. At the July 11 meeting, Anderson brought the bid he received for both the vehicle and the medical equipment needed to stock it.
In total, the bid came in at approximately $345,300.
“This doesn’t include the graphics,” said Anderson, “had they included the graphics on that, it would have been another $8,000. We know we can do that locally for a little bit less.”
He also stated the bid did not include a radio system, which would have been another couple thousand dollars.
As far as the medical gear which will be needed to stock the ambulance, Anderson stated CFD does currently have some equipment which can be used.
“What we’re looking for with this ambulance is to stock it so we can go ALS immediately,” Anderson said.
The ambulance CFD recently acquired from Blaine County, he said, came equipped with a manual cot. The new ambulance they are ordering will come with auto-load cot, which makes it easier to handle.
Anderson said they will also stock the ambulance with a LUCAS device, which performs CPR, in case they transport an individual who needs CPR.
He stated CFD currently has some of the equipment, but not everything that is necessary.
“You want to make sure you have everything for that ambulance,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said, “to make sure you’re stocked and ready to go.”
Other than the manual cot, the spare ambulance from Carey has no equipment at the moment. He also stated that as an EMS unit, they have equipment on a truck that can be taken and put into the ambulances once they’re up and ready.
“I had an opportunity to talk with Mr. Taylor here,” Anderson said, referring to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor. “He said we had to draw up an MOU.”
Although the County Commissioners approved the use of the ARPA money for this project, Anderson stated the Central Fire District Board of Commissioners wanted to make sure they were all still on board to proceed with the acquisition, before he commits the Fire District to the expenditure. The next step for Anderson, he said, is sign off on the bid and send it back to the manufacturer.
Anderson mentioned to the commissioners that Madison County has also received two of their ambulances. According to the bid presented at the meeting, the manufacturer expects to deliver the new vehicle in approximately 420 days, meaning it will be more than year before the ambulance arrives.
“Ford will be the first one [of the manufacturers] to have released prices for new chassis,” Anderson said. “So, up until October, they don’t really know what that cost is.”
Anderson stated the manufacturer will be able to base a cost off of what the cost was last and estimate what the increase will be. With that, he warned that the cost could change a little bit, but he guaranteed the commissioners that all $350,000 of the ARPA money assigned to them will be spent.