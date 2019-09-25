CFD receives concepts for fire station living quarters

Central Fire District Commissioners are continuing to plan for an eventual move to a full-time fire station in Rigby.
Commissioners received three concepts for living quarters in the station from Graham Whipple at Resin Architecture during their Sept. 12 meeting. Commissioner Jim Deuel said the living quarters would be located in what is now a storage space above the fire station office area.
“It isn’t a huge structural change, it’s just remodeling the interior area of that,” Deuel said.
Deuel said the space had been designed with the idea living quarters may eventually be needed. He said many of the requirements for living quarters were already in place. Whipple said being able to use that space would provide a significant advantage to Central Fire, as the district would not have to seek land or a new building or new land to accomplish what they want in the future.
“To be able to capture underutilized space is a great benefit,” he said.
Currently, no remodel is planned, Deuel said. However, he said one may be necessary within the next five years.
“We can see that happening with the growth that’s going on and the amount that calls are increasing,” he said.
Those calls have continued to increase this past year and Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson has said he expects call numbers will continue to go up.
Central Fire has been discussing the need to make the station full-time in the near future for more than a year.
In September 2018, The Jefferson Star reported commissioners had formed a committee to analyze when a full-time station will be needed, and Anderson said data would be key in determining that. Then, in August, a Brigham Young University sociology professor, Trevor Brooks, volunteered to have his class analyze call and demographic data in the area for the department.
The concepts provided by Whipple are another step toward the eventual move to full-time.