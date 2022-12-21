In a far-from-typical turn of events, the Idaho Department of Lands will reimburse Central Fire District approximately $6,000 for their aid during the Ross Fork Fire, which occurred on the Fort Hall Reservation back in August, according to Assistant Fire Chief Nic White.

At the December 8 Central Fire District Commissioner meeting, White reported to the commissioners that Fort Hall had approved paying over $6,000 to CFD for the three fire fighters and the equipment used when they responded to a mutual aid call for the summer fire.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.