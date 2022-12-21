In a far-from-typical turn of events, the Idaho Department of Lands will reimburse Central Fire District approximately $6,000 for their aid during the Ross Fork Fire, which occurred on the Fort Hall Reservation back in August, according to Assistant Fire Chief Nic White.
At the December 8 Central Fire District Commissioner meeting, White reported to the commissioners that Fort Hall had approved paying over $6,000 to CFD for the three fire fighters and the equipment used when they responded to a mutual aid call for the summer fire.
"Our guys were down there for 31 hours total," White stated.
Receiving a reimbursement for a mutual aid call, however, he said is something that doesn't happen often, and came as a surprise to him.
According to White, some fire districts charge for mutual aid-type services, where they have a crew of volunteers specifically set aside for those calls. CFD, he said, doesn't do that. In fact, he said, CFD has a mutual aid agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands.
Usually, he said, CFD will lend a hand to some of the surrounding fire departments like Madison Fire Department. Other districts have the ability to send crews out to other states when a situation calls for it.
For the Ross Fork Fire, he said, they called and said they needed a truck immediately.
"During the Ross Fork Fire there was a lot going on. We had four fires going on in Sun Valley, Island Park, Salmon and in Fort Hall... we were low on resources," said Katina Kienlen-Hoffer, Fire Services Coordinator with the Idaho Department of Lands Idaho Falls Office.
The situation CFD responded to at Ross Fork was a different situation than what they typically would respond to, Kienlen-Hoffer said. Their truck was used as a Wildlife Engine, while the IDL typically would use CFD to help contain structure fires due to their lack of a qualified engine boss for a wildlife engine.
"This time we had someone from Madison who was able to help as engine boss," she said.
The $6,000, she said, is a reimbursement, which is paid as an operated rate. This means, she explained, that wages for the crew, fuel, and the hourly usage of the engine itself were wrapped up into one payment.
"They weren't used in a regular mutual-aid capacity," Kienlen-Hoffer said.
According to White, this money will allow CFD to recoup the costs of that fire, and that it was a nice surprise.
Currently, Kienlen-Hoffer stated, CFD does not have a qualified Engine Boss for situations like the Ross Fork Fire. However, she also stated the IDL is working with their partnering fire districts (rural, small, and large) to get some of their crew members qualified.
She said it's harder where there are mostly volunteers, as volunteers will often gain certification and then move on to paying, or higher-paying, fire districts. However, she said, being qualified will allow for the IDL to send those crewmembers across the state, and even the country to help in wildland fires.
As the IDL sees a reduction in personnel, Kienlen-Hoffer stated they really rely on their surrounding fire districts for mutual aid and assistance when they need it.
