CFD responds to three local fires

Central Fire District responded to calls regarding three fires on Nov. 30.
The first incident, according to a press release from Fire Chief Carl Anderson, was called in at 12:15 p.m. just south of 200 N on 3700 E. A shed, reportedly housing several gas containers and a boat had caught fire on the property. The structure was completely engulfed upon their arrival, according to the report.
CFD reported the fire is thought to have been caused by an overheated lamp and electrical wiring. The cost of the shed is approximately $1,000. No other buildings on the property sustained damage, according to the release. Neither the landowner or the reporting party were injured.
The second incident, which occurred at 3:33 p.m., according to a separate press release, took place in a barn along 3600 E. Lewisville, Menan and Rigby stations all responded to the call.
According to the release, most of the fire had extinguished before emergency responders arrived, due to the efforts of the property owner. When crews arrived, they checked for remaining hot spots. There was no damage to the barn.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been a heated dog dish and surrounding straw which had ignited. Quick reporting from the neighbor, CFD acknowledged, prevented the substantial loss of the barn and surrounding structures.
The third incident, as reported by a third press release from CFD, occurred near 3900 E on 116 N at 4:13 p.m. where an All Terrain Vehicle had caught fire.
According to CFD, the ATV was completely engulfed upon the firefighters' arrival, and sat only 10 to 15 feet away from another structure. The vehicle had reportedly been recently used to plow snow.
After extinguishing the fire, responders checked the owner for injuries and found none. The approximate loss for this incident is $10,000.
