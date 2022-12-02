CFD responds to three local fires

A shed reportedly housing several gas containers caught fire around noon on Nov. 30. No other structures were damaged and no injuries were sustained.

 Photo Courtesy of Carl Anderson

Central Fire District responded to calls regarding three fires on Nov. 30. 

The first incident, according to a press release from Fire Chief Carl Anderson, was called in at 12:15 p.m. just south of 200 N on 3700 E. A shed, reportedly housing several gas containers and a boat had caught fire on the property. The structure was completely engulfed upon their arrival, according to the report. 


