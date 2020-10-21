The Central Fire District commissioners are reviewing a bid by Bateman Hall for the living quarters project before moving forward with awarding the project.
The commissioners met Oct. 8 and opened the bids for review, where Bateman Hall was the only company to submit for the project.
The total cost bid was $173,700 which comes down to $116 per square foot. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson stated that he was hoping the bid would come in around $125,000.
According to the draft meeting minutes, Commissioner Jim Deuel stated that is was a lot of money but that the living area needed to be built if the district was going to move forward with hiring full-time employees.
Graham Whipple, the Architect, spoke about possible areas of value engineering but that there was complexity that comes with putting a living area in an existing space.
Value Engineering occurs when a bid is higher than expected and certain aspects are reviewed to see if it can be done cheaper. Anderson stated things like lighting fixtures, carpets and even tiling in the bathroom can be re-evaluated to bring the cost down.
“We know that the prices and costs of goods are higher right now,” Anderson said. “We just want to see where we can cut down.”
Anderson stated that their architect and Bateman Hall were working on the value engineering and that they would look at the project cost again in the coming weeks.