RIGBY — Central Fire District and Rigby City Police were called out to a 2-vehicle traffic accident at the corner of 300N and 4000E the morning of Feb. 23.
According to a press release by Central Fire District Carl Anderson, upon their arrival, they found two vehicles that had collided. One vehicle had a single driver and the other vehicle was occupied by one adult and two children.
One vehicle was southbound on 4000E and one vehicle was eastbound on 300N. It appeared that the southbound vehicle failed to yield to the eastbound vehicle after stopping for the stop sign.
The release stated that all occupants of both vehicles were assessed by CFD personnel and Idaho Falls ambulance crew. There were no serious injuries, and nobody was transported by ambulance. There was major damage to both vehicles.
"We would like to remind all drivers to exercise extreme care and caution when crossing at all intersections," Anderson said in the release. "Traffic in our area is ever-increasing and we should be vigilant about not getting distracted while driving and giving yourself extra time to meet your scheduled appointments."
Central Fire District and Rigby Police responded to another accident the same day at intersection of Clark and Main Street for the report of a 3-vehicle accident.
The press release stated that responders found the vehicles on the southeast corner of the intersection. Two of the vehicles were in the Papa Murphy’s parking lot. Central’s EMTs assessed all occupants of the vehicles and found minor injuries only. There were no patients transported to the hospital. There was a total of four persons involved in the wreck.
There was a collision between a southbound vehicle and an eastbound vehicle at the intersection. The impact from that collision caused one vehicle to strike a parked, and occupied, car in the parking lot of Papa Murphy’s.
"We again advise that drivers should always look both ways at intersections when crossing," Anderson concluded. "Please be patient when traveling as we see an increasing amount of traffic during the mornings and evening commutes."