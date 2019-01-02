The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners are have concluded their search for a Lieutenant for the Rigby Station.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson said so far they received two applications before the Dec. 13 meeting, however only one of them fulfilled the requirements.
Anderson told The Jefferson Star Dec. 26 that Bic Gallegos has been selected as the new Rigby Station Lieutenant. Gallegos has been with Central Fire for a little more than four years, volunteering as a fire fighter at the Rigby Station.
He said Gallegos will still continue being a fire fighter, the only change will be added responsibilities regarding equipment maintenance and other procedural operations.
Likewise, Anderson introduced the idea of also hiring a training officer during the Nov. 8 meeting. During the Dec. 13 meeting he indicated that he would now like to hire two people for the position and then split their pay. According to draft minutes from the meeting, he would like to run a fire training school and the two part-time positions would run it.
In other discussion, the battalion chiefs reported that calls have been increased since the recent snow storms. Since the meeting in November, the Rigby Station responded to 66 EMS and 10 fire calls while the Menan Station has responded to seven EMS and one fire call.
Lastly, the commission unanimously selected Mike Miller to assume the role of chairman for 2019.