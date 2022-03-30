The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this year’s annual Farmers and Merchants Banquet, according to Teresa Anderson, Chamber of Commerce President.
According to chamber member Crystal Lees, the theme for this year’s banquet is “Squeeze the Day,” a fun lemon-y trend that she was hoping to make use of.
“It’s a trend,” said Lees. “Everyone is gung-ho for spring, and yellow makes you smile. I think there’s always a sweetness to squeeze out of the sourness that’s been around.”
The banquet has been held since the 1940’s as an effort to bring both farmers and businesses in the community together, according to Lees. She stated that it’s been a way for the community to recognize how hard people work in both fields, as well as recognizing individuals in the community who dedicate their time to service.
“It’s a way for everyone to appreciate each other,” she said.
The event is also an opportunity to show the community’s appreciation for businesses, farmers, and individuals alike, by way of presenting them with awards.
“It’s important to bring the community together and recognize the community members who have done exceptionally well,” said Chamber Treasurer Chris Hayward. “The awards that the chamber gives are the Community Service and Business Awards.”
Typically, according to Lees, chamber members are asked to nominate multiple people and businesses in the community for each of these awards. All of the nominations are placed on a ballot that the Chamber then votes on, electing one winner in each category.
Other departments within the city, such as the school, the police department, and soil and water districts also choose the recipients for their awards on their own, according to Hayward who has been involved in the banquet since 1988.
“Most awards are plaques for Farmer, Business or even Veteran of the Year,” Lees said. “There’s a little speech that’s given about the winners with the presentation of the awards.”
The banquet presents an opportunity for annual fundraising, as well. This year’s banquet will feature a live auction, as well as a smaller silent auction, for which the Chamber has asked the community and local businesses for donations.
“We are asking for donations,” said Anderson. “Anything from gift card or gift baskets, or anything that we can auction.”
According to Anderson, proceeds from the banquet are always given back to the community. In the past, the banquet proceeds have been donated to local scholarships as well as used to purchase new signs and Christmas lights for the city.
The chamber has offered scholarships to students for more than ten years, according to Hayward. This year they will be offering two scholarships, who’s recipients will be chosen by the chamber members based on their applications. Chamber members make their selections considering the applicants’ scholastic record, extra curricular activities and their goals for the future, Hayward stated.
This year, the Chamber has planned for about 180 guests, according to Lees.
“It’s hard to estimate how many will attend,” Hayward said. “It depends on the awards. Some people have bigger families to bring.”
According to Lees, the past few years have brought in a few more people than previous years, partly due to the live auction, and partly because of Covid-19.
“People are ready to socialize again,” Lees said. “It’s been a rough few years and I think people are looking for opportunities to come together.”