The Rigby Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Farmer Merchant Banquet on March 30 at the county fairgrounds to honor various members of the community who have served both the City of Rigby and Jefferson County.
Chamber President Teresa Anderson welcomed the guests before introducing the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, who led the event in the Pledge of Allegiance. An invocation was given by County Commissioner Scott Hancock, after which a dinner of pulled pork and potato salad, provided by Broulim’s Fresh Foods, was served with the help of Broulim’s employees and local FFA Officers.
Following the award ceremony, the Chamber hosted a live auction of items donated by several local businesses and organization. Dan Williams acted as auctioneer.
Terry Eckersell began the award ceremony by introducing Paula Maughan, who presented the 2023 Rigby Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award. This year’s recipients were twins Rachael and Hannah Simmons, whose academic achievements were almost identical, Maughan said.
Racheal and Hannah have both proved to excel in academics and athletics, as both made the honor roll all four years of high school, and lettered in Varsity Soccer all four years as well. The girls have enrolled in both AP Biology and AP English and participated in the Distinguished Young Women competition in 2022. Racheal received the Be Your Best Award while Hannah received the Spirit and Talent Award at the DYW event. The girls have served in various groups, including the Ladies of the VFW and Student Council.
Hannah plans to attend Brigham Young University — Idaho with plans to become an author and a secondary education teacher. Rachael will also attend BYU-I and hopes to become an elementary education teacher.
Director of Secondary Education, Sherry Simmons, announced the Elementary Teacher of the Year, Irene Mitchell. Irene is a fourth grade English partner teacher at Cottonwood Elementary’s Dual Immersion Program. She teaches and gives 100 percent effort in being mindful of students and working with them at their level to ensure they understand the materials. Irene never complains and has high expectations for her students; she in turn does what it takes for her students to meet those expectations.
Simmons also presented the Secondary Teacher of the Year Rachelle Bosh. According to Simmons, Rachelle’s students claim she is kind and loving. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Master’s in Literacy from Idaho State University. She began teaching at Jefferson Joint School District #251 after receiving her teaching certification and has taught second, fifth and eight grades. Rachelle also became a teacher for all middle school grades during the Covid-19 Pandemic in the Rigby Virtual Academy for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Chad Martin presented the Junior and Senior Students of the year awards to Preslee Skaar and Riley Vernon.
Preslee participates in high school rodeo in breakaway and cow cutting. She has been involved in 4-H where she has shown animals. Preslee owns her own eyelash extension business and works in excavation over the summer. This year she is competing to be Rigby’s Distinguished Young Woman. She helps he school as aid in both the front office and counseling office, and maintains a 3.9 GPA.
Riley is very involved in her school and her community. For her senior project she taught Jiu Jitsu to the youth in the Community Youth in Action center located in Idaho Falls. She also raised funds to donate to the Shepard’s Inn, a non-profit organization. She has worked alongside the Idaho Period Project by collecting feminine hygiene products for women. Riley has been a wrestling team manager and has helped as aid in the counseling office.
Richard Datwyler, Mayor of Rigby, presented Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen with the City Employee of the Year award.
According to Ione’s colleagues, she does her job well while treating the public with compassion and honesty. She always makes herself available to those with questions, and despite the contention which comes with her line of work, she always remains fair and professional. This fairness and compassion is extended to her colleagues as well, as she offers friendship and fun in the workplace. Public Works Director Mitch Bradley claims she is the best thing he ever stole from the county.
Sheriff Steve Anderson presented Colton Hammar with the Deputy of the Year award. Anderson has known Colton from a very young age, he said, as he was born and raised in Rigby. Currently, Colton has been working with the Sheriff’s Office for three years and is now the father of four children.
Chief of Police Allen Fullmer presented Rigby Police Department Officer of the Year to John Erickson, a recent graduate of the Idaho State University Law Enforcement Training. Erickson, Fullmer said, always ensures each complaint regardless of size is investigated thoroughly. He works on gaining great knowledge and understanding in every aspect of law enforcement through research and application, Fullmer stated.
Hannah Simmons received the Fire Fighter of the Year award, this, a recognition presented by Fire Chief Carl Anderson. Anderson stated Hannah joined Central Fire District in November 2021 as a volunteer at the Rigby Station. However, she quickly enrolled in a state-certified EMS course, which led to her current status as State Certified EMT. According to Anderson, Hanna has excelled in her commitment to helping others in their times of need and is always filling in or taking shifts when someone cannot fill their schedule. She is an invaluable responder for Central Fire District.
Jessica Larsen presented the Farm Bureau Woman of the Year Award to Celeste Moss.
Celeste began by working on her parents farm and in her parents home when she was young, and took pride in her work. She and her husband started raising cattle in 1992 and have been ranching ever since — today they have about 1,100 head of cattle. Celeste can often be seen running the feed truck in the winters, aiding in calving and ensuring the animals have their brands and vaccinations. In the summers, she helps with swathing and hauling. Celeste has also been known to actively participate in spud harvest and hauls potatoes in her truck. When she isn’t working, she utilizes her musical talents for many special occasions.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Bryan Plass and Ron Scott with the American Legion presented the Veteran of the Year award to former VFW Commander Roy Gibson. Roy served as Commander for five years, and graciously stepped down this last year to serve as Sr. Vice Commander for the VFW under Plass. Plass stated Gibson served selflessly, and continues to, as he never fails to attend an event or step in for Plass on occasion. Roy never misses a funeral where Military Rites are given.
Lanny Burtenshaw of the Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District presented Brock Egan as the Conservation Farmer of the Year award. Brock showed an aptitude and love for farming from a young age, as he helped cut hay on his father’s farm. At 14 years old, Brock was fully active on their 1000 acre Medicine Lodge ranch. Later, he and his father were responsible for several conservation projects including water conservation with pivots and gravity flow pipelines and the renovations of two miles of upper Irvin Creek. Brock continues to study to find new ways to become more efficient and protect the land.
Chris Hayward, Chamber Treasurer presented Earlene Poole, General Manager at The Jefferson Star with the Community Service Award. Earlene has worked at the newspaper since 1981 and has been manager since 1993. According to Travis Quast, Regional President & Publisher of Adams Publishing Group (of which The Jefferson Star is a part), “Early this month Earlene Poole celebrated 42 years with the Jefferson Star. Anybody in our company that works with Earlene will tell you that she is a well-rounded, “Jill” of all trades. There is not much in the newspaper business that she has not done in her career.
Hayward stated Earlene has supported her community by helping to grow local businesses through media presence and by her numerous years of serving with the Chamber of Commerce.
The Business of the Year Award went to Townesquare Dental and was presented to Dr. Richard George and Dr. Boone Allen. George’s father Dr. Joseph George began the dentistry practice above the Royal Theater in Rigby in 1955, where he was the only doctor. After George joined him 1983, and since then the business has grown. Townesquare provides for the community by donating free services annually and donating to various community outreaches. The practice employs 29 people and continues to grow with the community.
This year, Chris Hayward also presented a Lifetime Business Community Service award to the Scott Family, of Scotty’s True Value, and Kirk Scott who received the award for his family. The Scotts, Hayward said, had a long history of business and community service in Rigby. Keith Scott served on the Rigby City Council from 1968 to 1982 and served three terms as Rigby Mayor. His wife Marjorie served as the curator of the Phitlo T. Farnsworth and Pioneer Museum in 1993 and received the Chamber Lifetime Service Award in 2005. Kirk Scott served as Rigby Chamber President in 1996, 1997, 1998 and served as a member in 1999 to 2000.
The family store began in the early 1980’s. It changed locations several times and began growing with the help Kirk and Tony Scott’s help until Tony’s death in 2010. The Scotty’s employees have always had Kirk and his family’s back through various family tragedies and community service endeavors. The award was given in recognition of the various accomplishments the Scott’s have had in their many years in Rigby.
