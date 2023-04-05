The Rigby Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Farmer Merchant Banquet on March 30 at the county fairgrounds to honor various members of the community who have served both the City of Rigby and Jefferson County.

Chamber President Teresa Anderson welcomed the guests before introducing the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, who led the event in the Pledge of Allegiance. An invocation was given by County Commissioner Scott Hancock, after which a dinner of pulled pork and potato salad, provided by Broulim’s Fresh Foods, was served with the help of Broulim’s employees and local FFA Officers.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.