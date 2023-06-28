Change order brings additional improvements to Wilson Park, no expense to city

Brad Cohen and Todd Stowell pose with new light poles installed and Larry Wilson Park.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

As of June 22, new lights have been installed at Larry Wilson Park, as part of the improvements to the park sponsored by the City of Rigby and the Hot Classic Nights Car Show.

The Rigby City Council approved a change order to the projects in the amount of $11,219 for additional power hook-ups, which will come at no cost to the city as Todd Stowell with Hot Classic Nights offered to cover all additional improvements.


