Change order brings additional improvements to Wilson Park, no expense to city

As of June 22, new lights have been installed at Larry Wilson Park, as part of the improvements to the park sponsored by the City of Rigby and the Hot Classic Nights Car Show.
The Rigby City Council approved a change order to the projects in the amount of $11,219 for additional power hook-ups, which will come at no cost to the city as Todd Stowell with Hot Classic Nights offered to cover all additional improvements.
At their June 16 meeting, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley approached the council with the change order, explaining various entities throughout the series had requested additional improvements to the current Wilson Park upgrades.
“I met with the electricians and engineer down there,” Bradley said, “and the car show wanted to add a few things, and I basically told Todd (Stowell) he can do what he wants as long as he can find the money to pay for it.”
Bradley mentioned the Rigby Chamber of Commerce had also requested more power be brought out over toward the other shelter.
“Todd told me, ‘go ahead and do it, we’ll cover it,’” Bradley told the council.
A representative from Altura Community Consulting advised the council she would still need letters of commitment from Hot Classic Nights and the Chamber of Commerce to ensure the money is written and promised. This, she said, is to gain approval on the arrangement from the Community Block Grant Project, which has helped to fund the project.
In other business, at the same meeting, the council approved another change order, one from HK Contractors regarding repairs on Blaine Avenue. The change order was for $19,120, which Bradley stated he believed was fair.
Earlier, at the June 1 city council meeting, Bradley had forewarned the council a change order was coming their way for the repair of damage to the asphalt on Blaine Avenue after repairing the sewer lines below.
“The north end held up just fine,” Bradley stated at the time. “The south end of Blaine is a disaster.”
Bradley explained to the council that HK had placed the spoil piles from their digging in the east end of the road, which resulted in larger rocks being pushed into the asphalt by traveling vehicles. This, Bradley stated, isn’t something he believed the city should be responsible to repair.
However, at the June 1 meeting, Bradley explained that the road did not meet the current city standard for roads and would need to be brought up to standard regardless; it would only be fair, he said, for the city to pay a portion of the repair as they were hoping to bring it up to standard anyway.
After working a week with HK and Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates, Bradley announced at the June 16 meeting that they had come to a fair and agreeable compromise on the change order, cutting it nearly in half.
According to Bradley, an amount which was nearly $40,000 was cut down to just over $19,000 after HK agreed to eat another approximate $19,000.
The council approved the change order and authorized Mayor Richard Datwyler to sign off on the change order once the physical order became available, with instructions to not exceed $25,000.
Jackson, with Keller Associates provided an update to the council regarding the city’s water study, which he said is nearly complete. He stated he had compiled all of the chapters and worked through priority projects with Bradley. The next step, he said, will be to submit the study to the Department of Environmental Quality for approval.
The water study and plan draft, which was started in the city as a part of the Impact Fees study, will be ready for the council to look over by the next council meeting, Jackson stated.
The DEQ, he explained, will give feedback on the study, after which the the Rigby public will be invited to provide their own comment on it as well. All of the public comment and DEQ feedback will be put together to create the final draft for the Council’s approval.
