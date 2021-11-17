Mitch Bradley will be bringing the chariot races back to Rigby this winter season. This year’s events will be a double-header on Nov. 27 and 28.
According to Bradley, the city hasn’t had the chariot races for about three years.
Bradley got with Donney Wheeler and Steve Stathem and discussed how they would bring the races back. Wheeler has been meeting with the chariot races board members in Afton to discuss with them how it would be possible, and Stathem has been reaching out to Utah chariot race members.
Stathem will be bringing his chariot team, “Young Guns,” out of retirement for this race. Stathem’s team won the World Cutter and Chariot Racing Championship two years ago.
Wheeler stated there will be members who have won championship races, including Worlds. There are also some outside teams coming in from Wyoming to come and play, said Wheeler. According to Wheeler, there will be 14 or 15 teams who are participating.
“We’re gonna have a good time like we used to,” Wheeler said. “We’re gonna have a lot of fun and enjoy it the way chariot racing was meant to be.”
According to Bradley, there will also be food vendors available at the event; breakfast will be served at 9 a.m.
Wheeler mentioned Dolly Subway will be doing a meet-and-greet at the races and will be doing replays of the races on both days for those who want to enjoy the fun again. Wheeler said they are glad to have her back on board.
Not only is Wheeler helping to put the races together, but he will be racing his own team, “Boys Coming in Hot.”
“It’s a family sport that has been around forever, and it’s dying off,” Bradley said. “But I’ll do whatever I can to bring it back.”
For those interested in participating in the chariot races can still apply.