Chasing a dream; Partridge pursues music career step by step

Grace Partridge

 Photo Courtesy of Grace Partridge

Gracing local stages from the tender age of five, young local fiddler Grace Partridge is now chasing a dream. Partridge is embarking on a music career which is now kicking off with an opportunity to open for country music star Martina McBride at the Mountain America Center on Sept. 15 alongside Nate Burnham. 

"It's insane," said Partridge. "I love Martina and this is an awesome opportunity. I'm so excited."


