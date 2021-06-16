During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 7, Choice Sanitation was awarded the bid to be the Jefferson County Courthouse’s sanitation provider.
Travis Thompson, the Building and Grounds Supervisor for the Jefferson County Courthouse, proposed three different sanitation providers to the commissioners. Eagle Rock Sanitation gave a bid of $810 a month for 2 six yard dumpsters. Whereas PSI Environmental services gave a bid of $258.89, and Choice Sanitation gave a bid of $258.
“I presented that to the commissioners, and they agreed that Choice would be the better way to go,” said Thompson. “To keep it in the city.”
Thompson stated during the meeting he would prefer to go with a local company.
“Choice would be the one I would go with,” Thompson had said. “I think that a local company would serve us a little better, especially if we have an issue.”
Thompson stated that currently, the county building has six 300 gallon garbage cans being dumped three times a week. Instead of that, they would now have two full-size dumpsters being dumped twice a week.
According to Thompson, he saw how much was being paid for garbage services, and he wanted to save money.
“We’re looking to save money as well as get trash out of the building efficiently,” said Thompson.