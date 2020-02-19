A fatal disease that leaves deer, elk and moose in a zombie-like state could be coming to Idaho in coming years.
Recently, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reached out to Jefferson County Solid Waste officials with concerns regarding disposal of deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease, commonly referred to as CWD.
Dave Walrath, Public Works Administrator for Jefferson County, says the threat to the county is inevitable.
“I have a map of known cases of Chronic Wasting Disease and it’s all around us,” Walrath said. “I think the state needs to step up with a plan and funding for an incinerator.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Chronic Wasting Disease affects deer, elk and moose and leads to weight loss, stumbling and several other neurological symptoms. Chronic Wasting Disease is fatal to animals that contract it.
“These types of diseases are caused by proteins that don’t breakdown normally and stay pathogenic,” he said. “They can stay in the soil for more than 20 years.”
Walrath raised concerns Feb. 10 to Jefferson County commissioners regarding the impact of CWD and the cost of disposal. He said the county would need to designate specific equipment to the disposal of bodies to avoid transferring the disease further along with more time and labor.
Though Idaho currently does not have problems with CWD, Utah, Montana and Wyoming all have confirmed cases of the disease near the Idaho border, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
“The threat of CWD is a serious concern and Fish and Game is taking all practical steps to minimize the risk,” Idaho Fish and Game said on their website.
Walrath said the most effective form of disposal would require incineration of infected carcasses at 800 degrees for two hours.
Rebecca Squires, the County Emergency Coordinator, said they’re currently in the preliminary stages of making a plan to deal with CWD when it comes to Idaho.
“We have to be forward thinking to handle it when it comes,” Squires said.
Currently, Squires said the county is cooperating with state partners such as Fish and Game to find a solution for disposal.
“I think Jefferson County has the best landfill in Idaho and maybe even the nation,” Squires said. “We may be asked to accept infected issue and we’re looking at how to safely dispose of the waste.”
Because the disease could make its way into the Gem State, Idaho Fish and Game have started looking at possible solutions with counties and the Department of Transportation.
“We have hunters that hunt in Montana, Wyoming and Utah and bring it back,” said Tricia Hebdon of Idaho Fish and Game. “This is a planning effort to talk to everyone to see how we as a state handle this. It’s bigger than one group of people.”
According to Toby Boudreau, Chief of Wildlife at Idaho Fish and Game, the state has been surveying for CWD for 22 years, mostly along the Wyoming border. Sampling for the disease happens every year from Island Park down to Utah, and they will be adding the panhandle of Idaho to the survey area for testing every year as well.
“We want to increase people’s awareness,” Boudreau said. “We are and have been diligent for over two decades in knowing if we have it.”
Boudreau said he wants people to know that the public will be involved in the decision of population control for deer and other animals if CWD does come to Idaho.
“Of course, we have updated our strategic plan for when it comes,” he said. “We look at how other states and how they’ve dealt with it. The science behind CWD has been collected for 50 years and we’re doing all we can to ramp up surveillance.”
There are ways to prevent the introduction of CWD to Idaho, Walrath said. Prohibiting live animal importation of cervids from CWD positive states, prohibiting transfer of carcasses that test positive for CWD, surveillance for detections of CWD, preparing response plans and implementing regulations can minimize the occurrence of CWD. Following guidelines placed by states and counties is encouraged.