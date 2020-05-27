The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter May 19 authorizing some meetings and activities to be resumed on a limited basis.
Openings will occur on a phased basis, with area leaders working with Quorum and Presidency of the Seventy advisors that supervise the area to make decisions on when meetings can begin.
The phases will be split into two sets of guidelines for returning to meetings.
Starting with Sunday services, phase one includes shortened meeting with up to 99 individuals and following local government regulations. All other meetings and activities, including weddings and funerals, will be shortened and may be held remotely.
Phase two will allow for Sunday services with 100 or more individuals while still following government instruction. Other meetings and activities may be held within government guidelines.
The letter also outlines that leaders may hold multiple services or meetings during the day to allow more members to participate. Alternating groups of members each week is also acceptable.
Leaders should ensure that buildings are thoroughly cleaned after each meeting, especially high-contact areas such like doorknobs, light switches, water fountains, and pulpits. This includes microphones.
As a part of reopening plans, the Church also announced 34 of the 161 currently operating temples that would be allowed to operate with limited services.
The first temples opened in Utah, Idaho, Germany and Sweden, but has extended to Alabama, Arizona, Georgian, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wyoming, Denmark, Korea and Taiwan.
Temples will also open and operate on a phased plan consisting of four steps.
Phase one temples will offer living sealings, or weddings, only for previously endowed members.
Phase two is open for all living ordinances only. Temple patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations will not resume in this phase and temple workers will perform ordinances.
Phase three is open for all ordinances with restrictions. This includes proxy work for ancestors in a restricted manor. Patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations will be opened as needed.
Phase four allows temples to be open for full operations where regular functioning will resume.
The Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple was included as one of the 17 temples that opened in phase one as well as the Twin Falls and Boise Temples.
Work may only be completed for those living within the approved geographic area for receiving ordinances in any temple and all government and public health direction will continue to be observed.
Further information and updates can be found at www.churchofjesuschrist.org/church/news.