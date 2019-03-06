SALT LAKE CITY –KSL television, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reported that Russian officials arrested two Church missionaries known as “volunteers” on Friday. The men may have been arrested to teaching English without a license.
According to KSL, the two men were detained in Novorossiysk, a city on the Black Sea.
"While we are grateful these young men are reportedly in good condition and are being treated well, we are troubled by the circumstances surrounding their detention," said Eric Hawkins, The Church spokesman. "They have both spoken to their parents. We will continue to work with local authorities and encourage the swift release of these volunteers."
On Wednesday, CBS reported that Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, denied knowing anything about the elders. “`I don’t have this information,’ when asked about the purported arrests. He told journalists to contact the ‘relevant authorities’ for more information,’” stated the network.
CBS News reported on Wednesday that one of the missionaries is Elder Kole Brodowski of Garden Grove, California. The identity of the other missionary is unknown.
"Please pray for our Son and his companion," Kyle Brodowski stated on his Facebook post.
Deseret News, also owned by The Church, reported that one of its reporters had spoken to the father of one of the elders. It wasn’t known if that man was Kyle Brodowski.
The father reported that the two elders were doing well, and that their mission president had traveled to Novorossiysk and was meeting every day with the imprisoned volunteers. On Monday, the president of the Church’s Russia Rostov-na-Donu Mission, where the elders are serving, brought in a cellphone that officials allowed the missionaries to use to call their parents.
The father of one of the elders told the Deseret News that his family was doing better after speaking to his son.
"We talked with the elders, with our son, yesterday, last night. … It was such a relief and so nice. It was really, really a sweet moment. I think he is fine. He told us that they are fine. They’re getting food,” he said.
The father reported that on Saturday, the missionaries attended a court hearing where Church attorneys represented them. The meeting failed to resolve the issue, and an agreement to have the elders give up their visas and leave Russia didn’t materialize. This most likely means the elders will remain in detention throughout the week, KSL said.
The father reported that Russian officials thought the elders were teaching English “without a license.” According to the man, the missionaries were conducting a “regularly scheduled game night in English”.
"They are just excited to be there, and they love the people," the father said. "They just want nothing more than to help them."
According to KSL, in July 2016, Russia put in force an anti-terrorism law that prohibited public missionary work. The Church quickly changed the name of its missionaries to “volunteers,” and asked them to only proselytize or to share their gospel in houses of worship as directed by Russian law.
KSL reported that a month later, Russian officials arrested six American men and women missionaries for several hours.
“Courts in Samara eventually ordered the six volunteers, then ages 19 to 25, deported and banned them from Russia for five years, but not for violating the new law. The church transferred five of the volunteers to a nearby Russian-speaking mission outside the country. The other volunteer was near the end of her service, and she returned to the United States,” said KSL.
Despite the incident, the church has continually sent missionaries to serve as volunteers in Russia.
The recent arrest of the missionaries is the latest in a string of charges against westerners in Russia. CBS reported that in February, Russian authorities ordered an extra three months to the detention of an accused spy and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
“Vladimir Zherebenkov said the court ordered Whelan held until May 28, when he's to appear in court again. Russia's Federal Security Service sought the extension,” reported CBS.
Whelan denies the spy charges. He has U.S., British, Canadian and Irish citizenship.
In another case, CBS stated that last month, Russian officials arrested an US investment manager Michael Calvey, who has worked in Russia for many years. The Russians charge Calvey with fraud and the embezzlement of $37 million.
“A court in Moscow rejected his appeal near the end of February, and said he could be held in prison until April 13 pending the completion of the fraud investigation,” CBS said.
As more information is made available on the Russian missionaries, the Standard Journal will update the story about the missionaries.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Upper Valley Standard Journal