Church’s Official Twitter Handle Changes to @Ch_JesusChrist

(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) — The username of the official Twitter account of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now @Ch_JesusChrist. This change better emphasizes the name of Jesus Christ, the Church’s central object of worship. The adjustment also helps Twitter users mention the Church more clearly in tweets and personal profiles. Those who already follow the Church’s official account (previously @ChurchNewsroom) do not need to re-subscribe.
The Church’s Twitter feed is the faith’s first social media source for timely news and information. The Church of Jesus Christ also has an official presence on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.