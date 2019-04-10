Cinder Butte fire burns 7 acres

An April 1 fire in the Menan desert resulted in approximately seven acres of ground to burn.
According to a Central Fire press release, the department was dispatched to a fire on Highway 33 near mile markers 69 on report of a fire that was burning 20 acres.
The Bureau of Land Management and Central Fire responded with three wildland trucks, two water tenders and two command trucks. BLM responded with one command vehicle.
BLM is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but Central Fire staff remind all target shooters in the area to be careful when shooting and to clean up after themselves.a