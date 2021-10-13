Circular Butte was recertified as a solid waste operation facility during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting that was held on Oct. 4.
The manual presented the guidelines for the facility’s regulatory requirements, which effect the operation of the landfill. There are specific codes the landfill is required to follow in order to stay in compliance with air quality, safety and health.
Outlined in the manual is a policy according to ownership. If ownership of the waste can be established the owner will be required to either remove the waste from the landfill or reimburse Jefferson County for all incurred costs associated with proper disposal of the waste. Those wastes to which ownership cannot be established and those wastes which the county has agreed to handle will be stored temporarily, not for more than 90 days, at the hazardous waste storage facility located within the facility compound until proper disposal can be arranged.
The manual explicitly states how hazardous materials, such as batteries, tires and sewage sludge should be handled and disposed of. There are different forms to fill out for those who dispose of their materials at Circular Butte.
According to the policy of the landfill, the county will put six inches of earth material over the disposed solid waste after the end of each day, with the exception of items placed in the area of the cell that is designated for bulky waste items, such as tree stumps and concrete, that pose a risk of damage to the heavy machinery. This policy is to prevent disease vectors from the waste.